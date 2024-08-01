Chebet – the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier – hadn't actually intended to challenge the record. She found herself on pace after Gudaf Tsegay, who had attempted to clinch the WR, fell off towards the end of their race in Eugene, Oregon.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

In the men's race, world record holder Joshua Cheptegei will make his first appearance in the 10,000m this season, while Ethiopian star Yomif Kejelcha is in the driving seat with a world-leading time of 26:31.01.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the 10,000m final at the Olympics in 2024.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is the 10,000m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 10,000m final will take place on Friday 2nd August 2024.

The women's 10,000m final will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

What time is the 10,000m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 10,000m final will take place at 8:20pm UK time.

The women's 10,000m final will take place at 7:55pm UK time.

How to watch the 10,000m final at the Olympics 2024

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event – including the 10,000m finals – live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.