Of course, it's not just the mass event on the schedule this weekend with elite wheelchair, women's and men's races to savour.

Reigning men's champion Kelvin Kiptum tragically passed away aged 24 earlier this year following a car crash in his native Kenya.

The 24-year-old achieved a stunning time of 2:01:25 last year before setting the marathon world record of 2:00:35 in Chicago last October prior to his death. He will no doubt be remembered by all this Sunday.

More like this

In the women's race, Tigst Assefa is expected to lead the pack in a bid to break the world marathon record for women's-only races.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about the London Marathon including date and start time.

When is the London Marathon 2024?

The London Marathon 2024 will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

What time does the London Marathon 2024 start?

The London Marathon start time has been confirmed, with the mass event taking place from 10am UK time.

Check out the full schedule of events on the day:

9:05am – Elite wheelchair race

9:25am – Elite women

10am – Elite men/mass start

How to watch the London Marathon 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the whole event.

BBC One/iPlayer: 8:30am – 2pm

BBC Two/iPlayer: 2pm – 3pm

BBC iPlayer: 11:30am – 6pm

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.