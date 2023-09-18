Jane suggested that Susan had purchased the jewellery from her 'pay out', which made us wonder exactly why Susan has come into some money.

But it was Susan's shifty reaction that sparked more concern, although the part-time celebrant had a pressing engagement that distracted her from her mysterious worries, as she prepared to perform another wedding ceremony.

However, a trailer airing at the end of the rebooted Australian soap's debut left us with even more questions.

Karl was seen asking his wife: "What aren't you telling me, Susan?"

Her response hints that a big crisis may be ahead for the Kennedys: "I'm worried that there'll be no coming back from it!"

Susan is also seen checking that she's alone before using her laptop.

But what could there possibly be no coming back from? This is, after all, the soap pairing that has battled through multiple affairs, a love child, a spell of amnesia and an ill-advised investment to remain solid as a couple.

Well, let's look at the options. Said love child, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) is now living with dad Karl and his wife, and it's clear that Susan isn't impressed with Holly's attitude to work!

Has Susan got something to say about Holly that could put her and Karl at loggerheads?

Or is Susan's secret linked to the money we've heard about? You'll just have to keep watching to find out, as Neighbours continues.

