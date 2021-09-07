6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Levi’s mum arrives with a secret and Melanie is humiliated by Rose

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) revisits a painful chapter from the past when a surprise visitor arrives on Ramsay Street and reopens old wounds.

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is rushed to hospital after her rivalry with Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) over Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) gets violent, and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) jeopardises her career thanks to a violent meltdown.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 13th – 17th September 2021.

Levi’s mum rakes up the past

As Levi Canning (Richie Morris) starts to feel the excitement of his three-way romance with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is waning, he’s distracted by a surprise visit from his mother, Evelyn Farlow (Paula Arundell). Turns out she’s not as liberal as lusty Levi and the cop worries how she’ll react to his open relationship arrangement, so tells Amy they’d better cool things while mama’s in town. Can he keep his scandalous love life a secret and stay away from Ames?

There’s more to Evelyn’s unannounced appearance as she and mother-in-law Sheila talk in hushed tones about a skeleton rattling around in the the Canning family’s closet. Evelyn shocks the mouthy matriarch with some revelations that rock the Ramsay Street clan and Sheila is eager to make things right – easier said than done. Will Evelyn agree to stay longer so the pair can clear the air?

Rose plays dirty

Toadie must love being catch of the day for the local high-maintenance ditzy blonde community, though the novelty of Melanie and Rose fighting over him begins to wear off as the women’s rivalry gets uglier.

Raging Rose accuses Mel of vandalising her car, and despite Ms Pearson’s insistence she is innocent the confused lawyer doesn’t know who to believe. Is Rose really setting her nemesis up and playing dirty in order to take Toadie for herself, or has Mel’s jealousy fuelled a vendetta? Before he can figure it out, the situation between his old and current flame explodes in a very public fashion…

Melanie attacked

It’s lights, camera and all sorts of action at the Lassiters film festival launch, but the event turns into a horror movie for Melanie when she becomes the victim of a practical joke. Naughty Rose uses the party to make her move on Toadie and as the twosome get carried away with the frivolity, Mel is caught in the crossfire.

Poor old Melanie takes a tumble in front of the gathered guests and is utterly humiliated, as well as in need of an ambulance. Toadie feels terrible at his part in his partner’s accident and as she recovers in hospital, he realise Rose has caused a potential insurance and PR disaster for the festival. As she pleads for his professional help, will Toadie be loyal to her or Melanie?

Jane lashes out over Nicolette

While the audience wonders who’s baby girl Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are tucking in at night, Jane struggles to deal with the fact she may never see Nicolette again and is regretting her promise not to track her daughter down and convince her to come home.

Mild-mannered Miss Harris finally loses her cool and has a rare display of aggression when she loses her temper at work, witnessed by a stunned Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland). The teen is taken aback but agrees to cover for Jane so she doesn’t get into trouble with boss Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), but the teacher decides to come clean about her outburst – risking her career in the process…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

It was a rigmarole trying to secure it in the first place after all that skulduggery with the Quills, so Lassiters really go to town on the short film festival now it’s finally here, and Neighbours’ wardrobe and make-up department look like they’ve spent a year’s worth of budget on the costumes. Among the treats in store are these pair of zombies/mummies/monsters – we think it’s Mackenzie and Hendrix, but we don’t want to keep staring in case we get nightmares…

Elsewhere in Lassiters there are more fiendish goings-on as Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) shamelessly promotes granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) over Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), despite the fact she’s nowhere near as experienced as her colleague. Becoming a chip off the old Robinson block, ambitious Harlow tells Chlo she has no qualms in trampling over her as she climbs the corporate ladder, but when Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) fears a backlash from the cries of nepotism, can she stop Paul leading an employee revolt?