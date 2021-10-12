6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Jesse returns to help Paul, and Hendrix faces his cancer fears

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) summons Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) back to Erinsborough to help him win back Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) this coming week, but can the marriage survive?

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) visits the doctor over his cancer fears, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is fed up of not being trusted, and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) meets a new woman and questions his relationship with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 18th – 22nd October 2021.

Can Jesse save Paul’s marriage?

Paul and Terese have had their disagreements – in fact they’re usually at each other’s throats before the ad break – but Moneybags must do some serious grovelling if he’s going to get his wife to forgive him for wrecking the Quill deal so he could bribe Nicolette to stay away. Not only that, he also forced Jesse to leave town when he got too close to the truth.

Now Paul has summoned Jesse back to Erinsborough to show how sorry he is, and Terese is surprised when her ex-employee is sympathetic to her duplicitous husband, explaining he understood his actions and he appears genuinely sorry. Can Jesse convince Terese not to throw in the towel on her marriage, or will Paul be chucking his wedding ring in the Lassiters lake?

Hendrix faces his cancer fears

Edgy after his health scare at the testicular cancer testing booth, Hendrix’s anxiety increases when he starts to get a mysterious pain and takes it as a surefire sign he’s got the big C. Sensing all is not well, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) tries to be there for her boyfriend, only to get dumped for interfering in his life!

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), Hendrix’s confidante, steps in and forces the teen to face his fears. Finally, Hendrix comes clean to Mack and the Kennedys, admitting he’s been acting out because he thinks he may be seriously ill. As he visits the doctor to get further tests, will it turn out Hendrix was right to be worried?

Nicolette lashes out

The theme song goes ‘That’s when good neighbours become good friends…’, unless said neighbour agreed to have your surrogate baby then took off while pregnant, gave birth 450 miles away and sold the child for a million dollars. Which was actually someone else’s baby.

Nicolette may be back on Ramsay Street with the real Isla, but she knows it’ll take a while for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to trust her. Narked Nic struggles with the dads’ constant suspicion and offloads to Jane Harris (Annie Jones), which then gets back to the boys via blabbermouth Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), making relations even worse. Does this co-parenting lark have a hope of working out?

Levi cheats on Amy

The novelty of his polyamorous relationship with Amy wears off for Levi when tongues wag and he becomes the subject of office gossip. As a chance encounter with a girl called Felicity leads to a ‘getting-to-know-you’ drink, could the cute cop be having second thoughts about sharing a partner?

Meanwhile, Amy shares her fears for Levi and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) as she’s scared they’ll cheat on her – with each other! Fuelled by her unfortunate history of partners leaving her for other guys, her current beaus swiftly put her mind at rest on that score, but Levi delivers the curveball he wants to see other people. Amy’s not impressed, sparking a heated debate about why it’s fine for her to have two fellas, but Levi’s not allowed to see other people. Are the wheels coming off this three-way?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) takes advantage of Chloe being out of town for a while by offering to fill in for her professional nemesis at Lassiters. Terese isn’t sure, considering Harlow caused the entire workforce to strike when she ousted Chloe and got promoted thanks to her granddad’s shameless nepotism. But ambitious Harlow has her eyes on the prize and indulges in a spot of sabotage to further her career. Again.

There’s an unexpected return to Ramsay Street this week when a face from the past rocks up, bringing many complications. Not to ruin the surprise (unless you’ve been sneaking a look at Australian episodes, and why would you spoil it for yourselves?!) but the Willis/Robinson household is reeling from the unannounced visitor. Who’s back?