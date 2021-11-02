6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Hendrix starts a fire and David calls a truce with Nicolette

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) tries to lure Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) into bed as their relationship gets serious, but nearly burns the house down in the process!

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chandler) is given an ultimatum by David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) over custody of Isla, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) struggles to support Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) through his cancer, and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) gets a blast from the past.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 8th – 12th November 2021.

Hendrix’s love life hots up

With the cancer scare thankfully behind him, Hendrix is in a calmer place and focusing on his relationship with Mackenzie. Things are good between the teen lovers, so good in fact that they’re ready to take the next step, and we’re not talking about a new games console.

Hendrix sets the scene for a night of romance that starts with a cosy, intimate meal and (hopefully) ends in the bedroom. However, the lad accidentally starts a fire when lighting some candles just before Mack arrives which somewhat ruins the mood – when he wanted to get hot and heavy this isn’t what he had in mind. Has Hendrix wrecked his chance to sleep with his girlfriend?

Nicolette and the boys call a truce

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has the patience of a saint but even she’s starting to lose hope Nicolette will ever be on civil terms with David and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) again. Nic still refuses to give the boys primary custody of Isla, even though that was the original agreement, so Jane comes up with a last-ditch plan for peace: a family photo shoot!

Once everyone gets their glad rags on and starts smiling for the camera, relations surprisingly start to thaw and the trio remember the bond they once shared, before people started keeping secrets and swapping babies. David suggests a way they can compromise without involving lawyers – has a truce finally been reached?

Roxy makes things worse for Kyle

While Hendrix’s cancer fears turned out to be a false alarm, it’s looking more uncertain for Kyle when he gets some bad news from his latest scan results following his diagnosis. Roxy tries to be supportive but she’s in bits and fears she’s not strong enough for her boyfriend in his hour of need.

Later in the week, Kyle faces the reality of his situation and ends up in a delicate predicament, medically speaking, that leads to an embarrassing moment. Caring Rox has a plan to make life easier, only for her well-intentioned idea to backfire… What has Roxy done?

Paul’s blast from the past

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) can’t hack the pressure of being forced to spend time with Paul at the Lassiters summit in Queensland, and feels her resolve waining. It’s hard to know what she’ll give into first, her feelings for her horrid husband despite his bad behaviour, or her desire to hit the bottle and undo years of sobriety.

Once the business trip is done Paul is en route to the airport when he thinks he spies a familiar face, one he hasn’t laid eyes on for years. It’s a real blast from the past but when he tells little sister Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell), she’s convinced he’s made a mistake. The Robinson rascal won’t be deterred and vows to track the mystery person down, potentially opening a very big can of worms…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Back at Lassiters in Erinsborough none other than Aaron’s old frenemy Mick Allsop (Joel Creasey), starts working at the hotel and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is disgusted by his unprofessional attitude. Her suspicions piqued, Chlo works out Mick is secretly in cahoots with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), who hired him to be give her rival a hard time, and she confronts her sneaky colleague. Fed up of Harlow’s machinations, Chloe is tempted to jack it all in – then she gets a surprise job offer…

Jealous at how bothered Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is over Levi Canning (Richie Morris) seeing Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo), Ned Willis (Ben Hall) does some meddling hoping it will mean he gets Ms Greenwood all to himself. Felicity is not on brand with the polyamorous arrangement so naughty Ned engineers a showdown between her and Amy over Levi, which unfortunately doesn’t quite go to plan!