Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) meets a potential new love interest, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) gets an unwelcome surprise and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) fears his divorce is about to turn nasty.

A holiday away from Ramsay Street ends in tragedy as Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) is held hostage by dodgy ex-lover Gareth and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are left fighting for their lives.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 7th – 11th March 2022.

Levi goes missing

Chasing a lead on Gareth's whereabouts, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) finally track down Freya's mystery man who tells them a very different version of events. Levi confronts Freya with Gareth's claim she was stalking him, but who is telling the truth?

As a gang of Ramsay Street residents, including Levi and Freya, head for a holiday in the remote woodland location of River Bend, they're oblivious to the danger that's followed them… Alone in the bush after a fight with Freya, Levi finds himself in a perilous predicament!

Freya attacked by Gareth

Freya is affronted by Levi's doubts in relation to Gareth, though there is clearly more to her shady past which is sure to be revealed as the trip continues. The River Bend mini-break quickly descends into the holiday from hell, and makes Finn Kelly's island siege look like a day at Alton Towers.

When Levi goes missing Freya sets off in search of her on/off lover - and is shocked to finally be reunited with Gareth. It's not quite the reunion she was expecting, as her dodgy ex's true agenda becomes clear and he takes her hostage. Then shots are fired…

Aaron dead?

Also dragged into the drama are David and Aaron. The boys are in crisis after Aaron attacked his husband's work colleague Dean thinking he was a threat to their marriage, and it turns out he was right to be jealous as David's smitten mate makes a move on him!

Decamping to the tranquility of River Bend hoping to iron out their problems proves tricky when a crazed gunman starts running around. Aaron leads the search for missing Levi and stumbles across Freya and Gareth, but when he tries to help he's caught in the crossfire and ends up fighting for his life in David's arms… Who will survive the nightmare of River Bend?

Nicolette's new romance

Thankfully it's not all guns and gangsters on this vacation - Nicolette meets a lovely young lady called Kiri Hua Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) and the girls instantly hit it off. Struck by their instant connection, saucy Nic throws caution to the wind and after a slight hiccup, passion intensifies between the pair.

Nicolette hasn't exactly been lucky in love, and leaping in feet first to her roller coaster romance with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) didn't exactly end well. Has she found happiness at last? And what's the deal with the enigmatic Kiri? We detect an interesting backstory…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

With the ball rolling on their divorce, Paul and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) struggle to maintain their professional partnership as the personal one disintegrates. Paul's lawyer warns him his wronged wife wants to take him to the cleaners financially, which Terese denies. As they're forced to worked together back at Lassiters, will it be civil or incendiary?

After fires, fights and endless recriminations, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) seem to be coming out the other side, albeit slowly, and are actually talking to each other again. Mother and daughter find time to support each other rather than playing the blame game, and Zara even stops giving Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) attitude. Maybe the girls could give Paul and Terese tips on mediation?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.