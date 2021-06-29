6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Amy seduces Ned and Nicolette’s jealousy explodes

It’s a packed week for Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) as she comes to blows with arch-enemy Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) then makes a move on hunky Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

Advertisement

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) can’t contain her jealousy over the return of her girlfriend’s ex-husband, and could romance be blossoming between Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and barmaid Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie)?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 5th – 9th July 2021.

Fire at Lassiters

Amy is determined to make the Flamingo Bar’s ‘Longest Workout’ a success, despite the ongoing tension between her and barmaid Roxy. Having accused her junior of theft, Amy incurs the full wrath of pocket rocket Rox and the pair come to blows. Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) literally have to prize them apart and warn them both their jobs are now on the line…

A temporary ceasefire is declared for the sake of the event, which unlocks the locals’ competitive streaks – if you thought Nicolette was brutal in the volleyball tournament, wait til you see Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) go head-to-head in lycra. Amy accidentally starts a fire on the barbecue but Roxy comes to her rescue and takes some of the blame. Is this part of her game to get her out, or are they genuinely becoming mates? And will someone please hide the matches from Amy now she’s been embroiled in two workplace incidents of arson?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Amy makes a move on Ned

The Longest Workout isn’t just an excuse to make the most of the new Flamingo Bar exterior set (we’re anxious that someone could fall in the lake if they get too relaxed on those bean bags and scatter cushions precariously placed on the water’s edge), as it also sets up a potential new romance.

Swept up in the sweat and excitement of everyone getting physical, Amy finds herself sharing an electric exchange with newly-single Ned – and makes a move! If these two get together we’re intrigued to see how Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) will react: first Ames got in on with her dad and almost prevented her parents’ marriage from surviving their blip, now she’s getting her claws into her ex. Ms Greenwood may have made another enemy…

Nicolette’s jealous rage

Take cover, folks – Nicolette’s got that nutty look in her eye that means she’s going to flip out. Since Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) returned the mum-to-be has been gripped with insecurity about how much time he’s spending with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), and when she realises the exes have been cosily flicking through their wedding album she rips it up in a fit of jealous rage.

Chloe puts her paranoid girlfriend in the picture: Pierce was comforting her as it’s her late mum Fay’s birthday and she wanted to look through old family photos to remember her. Oops. Though Pierce is a little too happy to have caused an argument, so is Nic right to be suspicious of her love rival?

Jesse loves Harlow?

There was much fanfare when Neighbours acting alumni Margot Robbie’s little brother Cameron joined the cast, but so far the newcomer hasn’t had a whole lot to do as dishy but dumb waiter Jesse. That’s about to change as the character gets his first whiff of a proper storyline this week…

Paul is desperately trying to get Harlow to forget about long-distance boyfriend Brent and move on to a new man, so when he notices her and Jesse enjoying each other’s company at the workout event the Robinson rogue is struck with an idea. Channeling his inner Cupid, can Paul push Harlow and Jesse together, or is his granddaughter still hung up on her absent bad boy?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

Having spent weeks ironing the kinks in his eventful romance with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is feeling claustrophobic as his other half consistently fails to get the message he’d occasionally like some time with the lads, or to himself. Just a few minutes without that infernal laugh would do. Toad is forced to go to drastic lengths to escape overbearing Mel, as Karl and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) discover when they catch him in a compromising position.

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has had a rough trot recently, to use a bit of Aussie slang, and being abandoned by Bea has put him on a dark path of vengeance. The troubled cop is fixated on tracking down other members of the gang who attacked him as a kid, and considers using the police database for illegal means. Kyle clocks what his cousin is up to and pleads with him not to do anything he’ll regret. Will Levi listen?