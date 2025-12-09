As one of Australia's biggest media exports, Neighbours has cemented a number of cast members as household names over the last four decades... but few have had quite the same impact as Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne.

The duo - who have played the beloved Karl and Susan Kennedy since 1994 - are preparing to say farewell to the cult soap this week, after it failed to be recommissioned by producers Amazon MGM Studios in February.

Uniquely, and rather sadly, this is a position they've both been in before. It was just over three years ago that the show wrapped up the Ramsay Street drama with a blaze of highly publicised returns, including Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie, a wedding party on the infamous cul de sac and a sense of hope for the future.

Fletcher and Woodburne appear in the final scene. Amazon Prime Video

This time, however, things are a little different. A threat to the future of fictional Erinsborough looms large, with redevelopment plans displacing the characters across the state of Victoria.

The more finite storyline, while allowing the door to remain open for a potential revival, signifies a change in gear from last time. If Neighbours was to return - and given this is the third time that the series has been pulled since it began - it would be very different.

"There was tears, there was sadness, Stefan [Dennis] spoke beautifully on the last day," Fletcher explains to RadioTimes.com.

Dennis raised a glass as the cameras stopped rolling. Amazon Prime Video

"I think there was also a sense of pride. We faced great sadness the first time around. This time we got an extra two years, we got an extra 400 episodes. We proved to the world that Neighbours didn't finish because it lacked an audience. The show is still loved."

Woodburne adds: "Ironically, there was a sense of, 'Well, who knows?', especially the way the story ended. There was an element of hope. And we have lived the experience of 'you really do never know'."

In fact, the pair have already started considering what Neighbours 4.0 could look like. During episodes that air this week, the residents are debating whether to fight for their homes, move to Shane Ramsay's (Peter O'Brien) 'Ramsay Hills' development, or shift to the city for Paul Robinson's new mixed-use venture 'Robinson Towers'.

"What logistically would be the easiest and the least expensive to shoot? Where do Karl and Susan best fit in? I mean, really, you could justify any of the three options," she continues.

"For Susan, obviously, the hope is that they would save Ramsay Street, but logistically, I doubt that's possible."

Woodburne will appear in a new drama produced by Herbison next week. Amazon Prime Video

Fletcher agrees. "It's enormous fun to speculate. The one thing I would say is, if for some amazing reason down the track there was some kind of an incarnation of a program not necessarily called Neighbours, but a program that had a Neighbour-ish type feel, then you can be sure that they would go to the boffins like [executive producer] Jason Herbison, who would generate the best possible storyline."

Amid the speculation, they also want fans to manage their expectations and not be sat waiting for a reprieve. In fact, they've both moved onto new ventures. For Fletcher, he's just completed a nationwide UK tour with his music, while Woodburne is set to lead a new 5 drama, Imposter, which hits screens next week.

Fletcher has said there have been 'no whispers' of a revival. Amazon Prime Video

"It's November and I haven't heard a single whisper of any notion whatsoever. It would have to be a completely new show," he explains.

"It's just the reality. So who knows what the future is? Paying for television [production] these days is so hard and so fraught that you just don't know what sort of show would even be possible."

There's still a lot to look forward to in the last few days. A range of old faces return in the finale, allowing Neighbours to do what it does best - dipping into the rich history of the characters and playing on the nostalgia a little.

Both actors praised O'Brien's return to the serial.

"I love the fact that Peter O'Brien could come back and play such a substantial part in the finale. These people are very successful actors in the industry, and yet they always put their hand up when asked to come back and do substantial work," Fletcher notes.

"I think having Shane pitted against Paul at the end, there was a perfect blend, if you like."

Woodburne continues: "The dynamic that they had was fascinating. I think the fans will recognise that, even if it's just subconsciously. It pulls fans back to the origins of the show that they've been faithful to for so long."

Concluding, they both wanted to share their gratitude with those who have supported their careers, and the show, over the years.

The sun is setting over Erinsborough on Thursday. Amazon Prime Video

"What wonderful people, beautiful people watch our show. My message to them is just a profound thank you for the support; the encouragement, the love, for watching the show, and keeping me employed. I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for all of them," Woodburne beams.

And for Fletcher? "It's a total ditto for me. I do have a very, very close personal connection with a lot of people who, over the years, have come to all the gigs. So actually, I know people now on a different level, and they tell me about what's going on in their lives and what Neighbours means to them.

"I feel very connected to that audience, and I'm very appreciative that they've let me into their lives."

The final episode of Neighbours streams on Amazon Prime Video from 7.30am on Thursday, 11th December.

Read more:

Neighbours is available to stream on Prime Video.

