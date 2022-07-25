Neighbours releases finale trailer featuring Kylie and Jason

A short clip shows pop royalty Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan back in Ramsay Street as Charlene and Scott Robinson, over 30 years after they departed. The stars agreed to reprise their iconic roles alongside several other familiar faces , and fans can't wait to see them back as the alter egos that began their respective careers.

Neighbours has released a first look at its emotional finale, teasing the beloved soap's last moments which are due to air this Friday.

Also seen are Scott's brother Paul (Stefan Dennis) and estranged wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who viewers are hoping will reunite before the characters bow out.

There's a surprisingly emotional scene on the way from master manipulator Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), while Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) prepare to say goodbye to their friends. But close pal Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) promises they will always be in each other's lives.

Meanwhile, Mike Young's (Guy Pearce) homecoming is also imminent and he's set to catch up with former flame Jane Harris (Annie Jones), who is uncertain over her own future.

News broke that Neighbours was coming off the air earlier this year, and filming concluded in June. Since then, Channel 5's controller has let us in on what influenced the show's demise, while a number of alumni have paid tribute.

Just when we thought Ramsay Street would be full enough for its swan song, it has now been revealed that global stars Delta Goodrem, Margot Robbie, Natalie Imbruglia and more will also be present in some form!

Minogue and Donovan also decided to re-release their 1980s hit Especially For You ahead of their return. Neighbours will air its farewell in the prime time slot of 9pm on Channel 5, and will be followed by two special programmes in celebration of the show's 37-year run.

Make sure you don't miss a moment as we say goodbye.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

