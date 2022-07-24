The actor became an international superstar from her role as Harley Quinn in DC Comics blockbuster Suicide Squad, its 2021 sequel and spin-off Birds of Prey .

Margot Robbie has joined the list of actors returning to Neighbours for the soap's rapidly approaching final episode , it was announced late last night.

Robbie has also earned critical acclaim for performances in the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street, I Tonya and Bombshell, with the latter two earning her Academy Award nominations.

Meanwhile, she has recently made headlines with her appearance in next summer's Barbie film, which is currently filming under director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All this to say that Robbie is a huge get for Neighbours considering her packed schedule and A-list status, but her return is a testament to the soap's obvious reputation as a career launcher for Australian acting talent.

She played Donna Freedman on the programme between 2008 and 2011, first introduced as an obsessive fan of musician Ty Harper (Dean Geyer), before evolving into a kind-hearted – and highly popular – character in her own right.

Mirroring Robbie's own decision to leave the soap for work in Hollywood, Donna was written out of the show on a positive note, with the character departing to start learning at a fashion school based in New York City.

The soap announced her return yesterday night, with a tweet that read: "Surprise! You didn't think we were done, did you?!"

The message is a nod to the numerous other cast returns that have been announced over recent months, including the show's original power couple Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, and Iron Man 3's Guy Pearce.

Also announced last night were House and Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer, chart-topping singer Delta Goodrem as well as soap stars Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner.

It remains to be seen exactly how the writers intend to tie all these disparate characters together in one episode, but fans will find out soon with the finale due to premiere next week.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.