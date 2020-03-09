The cast and crew were to film a special storyline later this month, however, as the coronavirus outbreak develops, it has been decided that production will be halted.

Furthermore, there was supposed to be a special event at the Adelphi Theatre in London to celebrate turning 35, which has also been cancelled due to fears of the virus getting worse.

A Neighbours spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Due to the current coronavirus situation and cautions around international travel, cast who were flying in from Australia will no longer be visiting the UK for the Neighbours 35th Anniversary celebrations. Whilst this is obviously very disappointing, the wellbeing of all our cast and crew is our utmost priority.

"Filming in Dublin with Alan and Jackie has therefore been cancelled for now, however we love our UK and Irish audience and will definitely be back in the future."

As Jackie Woodburne (who plays Susan Kennedy) originally hails from Carrickfergus, Northern Island, she was reportedly "delighted" to be filming in the region.

For the time being, viewers will have to wait for a Neighbours’ touch of the Irish for a while longer.

