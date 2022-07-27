Neighbours airs special flashbacks as soap revisits fond memories

When the locals realised the memory book had been destroyed, lovebirds Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) came up with a plan to fill up a new book with everyone's recollections. They presented Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) with their surprise, and he was thrilled and touched.

Ramsay Street has been revisiting scenes from Neighbours ' past with a series of flashbacks in the lead up to Friday's finale .

It wasn't long before he opened up to them about his beloved late wife Madge (Anne Charleston), as an early scene reminded viewers of that initial rivalry for her affections with pal Lou Carpenter (Tom Oliver). We saw Lou attempting to woo Madge, but of course her heart belonged to Harold.

Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien) recalled his romantic conquests and disasters as a young man in Erinsborough; and we also saw a distracted Jane Harris (Annie Jones) chatting to Freya over her fearsome nan Mrs Mangel (Vivean Gray), who briefly appeared on screen before Jane called a halt on the chat due to her family issues.

There was more success with Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) as she spoke fondly of grandmother Helen Daniels (Anne Haddy), bringing to life a flashback of Helen comforting a teenage Lucy. Even if Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) did rather spoil the moment by boldly assuming that Helen was still alive when she asked about meeting her!

And Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) received a joyous surprise when old mate Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson) paid him a visit to wish him well on his impending wedding to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden). Joel comically announced his presence by leaving Toadie an old box of pizza crusts and a tutu, at which point Toadie knew exactly who these items were from.

Joel had been hiding outside, and revealed that Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) had let him into the house as he and his pal embraced. Fans learned that Joel now sells sports gear and has children of his own, before Neighbours offered us a reminder of his and Toadie's foray into the Full Monty and a fundraiser that left them stinking the house out!

Although Joel had to head off once more, we're sure that Neighbours will have more flashbacks on the way before the show bids us farewell – so keep your eye on the coming episodes.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

