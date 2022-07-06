Shane Ramsay's Neighbours return storyline revealed

Australian soap Neighbours has revealed the first details of Shane Ramsay's return to Ramsay Street, as actor Peter O'Brien reprises his role for the first time in 35 years.

And it's not long before you'll see Shane back in action. Like the Robinsons, the Ramsays were one of the soap's original families; so Shane's old pal Paul (Stefan Dennis) is thrilled by his surprise comeback.

Shane featured in Neighbours' first ever episode. He was seen training to become an Olympic swimmer, before a back injury halted those dreams for good. Shane was also charged with manslaughter, but the charge was later dropped. He left Erinsborough in 1987 to travel Australia, and hasn't been seen since.

The show offered a first look at star O'Brien back on set in June, in a clip where he encouraged fans to vote for Neighbours at the National Television Awards.

Shane's homecoming comes amid Paul's worry for son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who is currently facing danger behind bars. Shane's arrival proves a welcome tonic for Paul, as their catch up soon turns to talk of their finances. Before long, Shane is offering to go into business with Paul; and the latter is happy to accept.

But as Shane fishes for information on Paul, will he come to regret his decision? You'll have to tune in next week to find out!

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

