Dipi sabotages Amy in Neighbours as she seeks a reunion with Shane

Ever since Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) hooked up with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) in Neighbours, Dipi (Sharon Johal) has been struggling with this seemingly putting the nail in the coffin of their marriage.

She and Amy have already come to blows several times, including a public catfight, and despite trying to keep the peace, Dipi makes a rash decision when she learns that Amy is putting a proposal into Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) to rent a vacant space to start a new business.

Rattled that Amy looks to be making Erinsborugh her home and knowing that it will bring her and Shane closer together, she later finds herself in Terese’s office and sees the proposal on her desk. In a moment of madness, she swipes it and Terese ends up giving the space to somebody else.

It does not take long for Amy to work out who was responsible and the two once again clash with Shane disgusted in Dipi for resorting to such underhanded tactics. The bust-up does lead to Dipi realising that she needs to be honest with Shane and she approaches him to tell him that she wants to give their marriage another try.

But with Shane now committed to his relationship with Amy, how will he respond, and what will Amy do when she learns that Dipi has made a play for her man?

Elsewhere next week, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) finally gets her reunion with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) who is not happy that he was unable to avoid her indefinitely. To make matter worse for him, Toadie reveals that Melanie will be sticking around as she is now working as his PA – the job she used to do for Paul.

While Toadie is amused at how awkward Paul seems around her, how will he cope with having someone who used to irritate him so much around on a regular basis?

