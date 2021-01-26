6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Melanie Pearson returns and Dipi gets a shock

Get ready for a big blast from Neighbours’ past this week when Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) returns, but what brings her back to Ramsay Street for the first time in decades? And how is Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) involved?

Also, the spark between Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) ignites, upsetting Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) confides in an old enemy.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 1st – 5th February 2021.

Melanie makes a comeback

Neighbours loves serving up a bit of nostalgia, transporting fans of a certain age back to their childhood and that sweet teatime spot between Byker Grove and the news, when you had to actually switch channels to watch Home and Away. This week there’s a blast from the past when kooky Melanie Pearson makes her first on-screen appearance for 16 years – she of the unmistakable (and quite irritating) donkey-like laugh.

Melanie first appeared in the Scott and Charlene era of the late 1980s, and lodged with Des Clarke (Paul Keane), who summons her to Erinsborough as part of Sheila’s ongoing plot to break up Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine). As Des distracts Jane by arranging a catch-up with their old mate Mel, Sheila gets Clive to herself for an afternoon hoping to make him fall madly in love with her again. But involving human whirlwind Ms Pearson ends up complicating matters.

Dipi catches Shane with Amy

Another recent returnee to Ramsay Street (who’s next, Dorothy Burke? Benito Alessi?) is Amy, who’s perky presence has put paid to Shane reuniting with Dipi, now regretting cheating on her husband and breaking up her family. She didn’t seem that bothered when she was taking advantage of the room service in Lassiters with play boy Pierce.

Crossed wires leads Shane to think Dip is dating again, so he takes the plunge with amorous Amy – only for his wife to catch them in flagrante at the Hive. Devastated Dipi swallows her hurt and gives Shane’s new romance her blessing – between teeth that redefine the very term ‘gritted’.

Nicolette threatens Hendrix

Hendrix is in way over his head with calculating Kane Jones (Barry Conrad), and bets ownership of his dad’s empty house in his latest dodgy game of blackjack to pay off his debt. Guess what? He loses. Bonding over money worries with former nemesis Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), who faces her own financial ruin from Ricardo’s lawsuit over stealing from his dead dad, Hendrix admits what he’s done.

Narky Nic takes a moral high stance (that’s rich, coming from the woman who spent a corpse’s lottery win on a swanky holiday) and makes Hendrix promise to beg Pierce for the cash he owes Kane. Will Hendrix risk losing face, or get into even deeper trouble by trying to sort it without daddy bailing him out?

Kyle’s poisoning crisis

As Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) excitedly plans his entry for Best Dish of Erinsborough (as in food, not the handsome chap himself), girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) helps out as assistant chef, only she forgets to buy the mushrooms and has to improvise…

Unfortunately, her quick-thinking solution of picking some wild ‘shrooms growing outside in the tram comes back to haunt her, as the contest’s judge falls mysteriously ill after consuming Kyle’s culinary offering. Has Roxy poisoned a local celebrity with her organic ingredients?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Seeing as his love life has lurched from one disaster to another over the last year, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) decides to try online dating apps hoping he’ll meet someone who isn’t the evil twin of his back-from-the-dead first love, a deceitful secretary or a fraudulent nurse. Sadly, the first girl he matches with suddenly disappears off the site – brutal brush-off, or something more sinister?

The billy cart debacle continues to cause problems for Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris). Fed up of waiting for him to assemble it, bolshy Bea takes the bull (or the bill?) by the horns and puts it together herself – only to be mortified by her embarrassed fella’s genuine embarrassment at being shown up by his girlfriend. Has a sweet gesture soured their romance?

