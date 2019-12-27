Shepherd says his character is "told it’s not likely she’ll make a full recovery, they don’t even know when or if she’ll wake up and if she does, she'll probably be in a very bad way."

But even though everyone is telling him to prepare for the worst, David is unable to give up hope. "He’s just married her and he reminds everyone that was for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, and he’ll stick by that no matter what. She’s his wife and if she never wakes up again he’ll still be by her side."

At the same time, David has other pressing matters to deal with, as he is summoned as a witness in Josh Tucker's (Ryan Clayton) trial, in which he is accused of raping two other men.

David is keen to see his rapist brought to justice, but is reluctant to leave Shona's side. Eventually, he agrees to testify, after Gail and Nick manage to convince him that it's what Shona would want.

The trial doesn't go so smoothly, however, and David ends up lashing out and shouting in the courtroom.

David has shown his darker side plenty of times in the past, and, according to Shepherd, there may be more to come from the character, who is going to have a hard time processing his grief: "He’s been through so much, there’s a lot of anger and frustration, then there are moments when he does lose it and breakdown."

"You’ll see in the New Year," the actor said. "David on the edge is capable of anything, I’m really looking forward to it and I get to do my own stunts!"

