6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sienna poisons Summer and cancer fears for Martine and Grace

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) plots to poison arch-enemy Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) not realising she’s making a big mistake that could cost her everything.

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) both face the upsetting possibility they could have breast cancer, and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) tries to stop Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) from leaving the country.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 12th – 16th April 2021.

Sienna poisons Summer

In her ongoing attempt to dispatch Summer, Sienna dusts off her old book of bonkers tricks and poisons her new nemesis. Sneakily spiking the bad girl baker’s drink so she gets to spend time alone with Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) backfires for Sienna when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) learns what her sister did and decides to move out, but that’s just the beginning…

When Sienna tries to warn Brody of Summer’s evil agenda, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gets wind of the poisoning and suspends Ms Blake from work. Licking her wounds and wondering whether she really has met her match, Sienna is then stunned when Summer offers an olive branch. Is sly Summer genuinely trying to help Sienna, or has she finally got her right where she wants her?

Cancer fears for Martine and Grace

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) should be helping girlfriend Grace celebrate her birthday, but instead he’s sneaking off to see old flame Martine. The childhood sweethearts admit they still have feelings for each other and share a clandestine embrace – then Martine discovers a lump on her chest…

Unbeknown to Felix, Grace has also found a lump and the two women in his life end up having their hospital appointments to get checked for cancer on the same day. In a unique episode focusing on the pair’s joint plight, Martine and Grace have very different experiences for a variety of reasons. Seeing what Martine goes through in a single day will prick your conscience and leave the audience with food for thought – but what will the diagnosis be for both?

Sami begs Verity to stay

Sami and Verity are one of the most well-suited couples Hollyoaks has seen in a long time. In fact, if they were single and doing online dating their profiles would most certainly be automatically matched by an amorous algorithm – aspirational, smartly-dressed, daddy issues, terrible at relationships: they’re destined to be together!

So it’s a shame Verity lied about being pregnant as it put Sami off her somewhat, though the good-looking lawyer is in a forgiving mood this week and begs his ex for another chance before she leaves for her dream job in New York. Catching Verity in the nick of time when she pops back to collect her passport, can Sami convince her to stay in the village?

Ste’s drastic decision

As Sami tries to win back his ex, his colleague James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) finds his love life is also in need of attention as him and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) continue to dance around each other. They’ve hooked up and properly bonded over the county lines business, so why aren’t they a proper item yet?

Ste is still struggling financially with only the odd cleaning job to rely on for income, including wafting a feather duster around the Dee Valley Law office. James tries to help his employee by suggesting a workplace pension, but Ste needs cash quick, not when he’s in his 70s. So he takes drastic action to get his hands on some dosh, which he may live to regret…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) getting increasingly agitated about germs and cleanliness recently, which becomes more noticeable this week. After Sami has been inside the flat Di does a seriously deep clean to the point where it appears slightly obsessive. Is her preoccupation with domestic chores really down to pregnancy hormones, or masking some worryingly deep anxieties about keeping her family safe?

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) fears Brooke Hathaway (Talia Vanessa Grant) is slipping away from him as she explores gender fluidity with new pal Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin), who encourages the teen to dress in a suit for a photo shoot at the market. Dressing in a tutu to show solidarity (yes, really) doesn’t exactly endear Imran to Brooke, who opens up to non-binary Ripley about not ‘feeling’ like a girl…