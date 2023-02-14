Juliet's concerning behaviour lands her in jail, much to her girlfriend Peri's chagrin. While the on-again, off-again couple are navigating Juliet's worrying coping mechanism in the face of her cancer diagnosis, other pairs aren't faring too well either.

After Valentine's Day is done and dusted, a few Hollyoaks couples are set to go through some rough patches in new scenes.

As Ste and James are deciding whether to live together and where, Honour shares her doubts about Dave, and Ethan confronts Sienna about her distant behaviour.

Let's take a look at what's in store for viewers in Hollyoaks episodes airing on Channel 4 from 20th - 24th February 2023.

1. Honour has wedding jitters

Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Honour's (Vera Chok) will voice her doubts about the upcoming wedding to Dave (Dominic Power).

The couple went through a few rough months, culminating in Dave proposing to Honour following the discovery their marriage wasn't valid.

As the big day approaches and Grace (Tamara Wall) tries to convince Honour to have the ceremony at The Loft, she senses the bride-to-be isn't fully on board with the excitement. Honour confirms she's having second thoughts, but will she tell Dave?

2. Ethan confronts Sienna

Ethan (Matthew Bailey) will get honest with Sienna (Anna Passey) about their seemingly one-sided romance.

He can't conceal his hurt when she declines his offer to be his plus one for Dave and Honour's wedding, which he will be attending as the groom's best man.

The couple have a heated confrontation about the future of their relationship.

3. Norma keeps a secret from Warren

Norma (Glynis Barber) worries when Warren (Jamie Lomas) collapses and Peri informs them he might be rejecting the liver.

The undertaker confides in Misbah (Harvey Virdi), saying she feels that Warren's body rejecting the organ she's donated is a sign that her son doesn't want her in his life.

She then lets slip that she has kept a huge secret from him, with Misbah encouraging her to come clean. Will Norma tell the truth?

4. Juliet gets arrested

Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) continues partying recklessly to cope with the news that her cancer needs a more aggressive treatment.

Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) surprises her girlfriend by organising a festival for her and suggesting they move in together, but Juliet is far from pleased. She sees this attention as the constant reminder that she may be on borrowed time due to her diagnosis, and looks to do something fun with Brooke (Tylan Grant) instead.

Later on, Peri finds Juliet partying with Rayne (Jemma Donovan) and Lacey (Annabelle Davis) at The Loft. She calls Zoe (Garcia Brown) to stop her, but things go awry when a scuffle ensues and Juliet accidentally hits the police officer, who arrests her for being drunk and disorderly.

As Juliet is kept at the police station, Peri and Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) agree it may be time to stop nursing her and take a different approach, but will Peri listen?

5. James and Ste discuss moving in together, but where?

Following James's (Gregory Finnegan) surprise proposal, he and Ste (Kieron Richardson) discuss whether to move in together.

However, James makes clear he isn't interested in living at his place, leading to an awkward confrontation between him and his fiancé.

He opens up to Ste about being terrified of losing Juliet while trying not to suffocate her. Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) then suggests the couple could do a trial run and spend time at each other's houses before picking one place to officially move into. Will this plan work?

6. Charlie gets in trouble

Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Following Vicky's (Anya Lawrence) collapse in the woods, Charlie (Charlie Behan) can't stay away from trouble.

In new scenes, he and Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) break into the school and mess around in the hall, playing the drums and singing.

Their little adventure comes to a traumatic halt when they're caught by Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Sally (Annie Wallace), as it becomes clear Charlie's aunt isn't willing to let this go.

7. Vicky is dodging DeMarcus's phone calls

Lime Pictures/Channel 4

DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) is keeping busy as his girlfriend Vicky isn't answering his calls following their decision to go the distance.

Meanwhile, an offer from Tony (Nick Pickard) may mean that Felix (Richard Blackwood) has found the perfect venue for setting up the youth club.

