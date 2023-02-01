The character arrived in the village last year as the new foster daughter of Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams). The pair bonded beautifully, while Vicky also struck up a sweet romance with DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) collapsed during the Hollyoaks teen camping trip in tonight's dramatic episode (1st February), leaving her terrified pals fearing for her life.

But when Vicky's mum announced that she was now ready for her daughter to move back in with her, Vicky revealed she would be leaving for Margate to be with her.

Scott struggled to come to terms with her impending departure, but resolved to show his support. Meanwhile, DeMarcus made the decision to find a flat and a job in Margate so he can be with Vicky.

Ahead of their exits, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) planned a night away for the group of friends, also inviting Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) to join them.

When the bus service was cancelled, Leah enlisted Shing Lin to drive them all in her dad Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) cleaning van. But once there, Leah was intrigued when two young men approached and offered the group joints to smoke.

Ella and Shing Lin weren't interested in taking drugs, and, with the buses back up and running, the girls left the camp site. But Leah and Charlie began smoking marijuana, while Vicky and DeMarcus consummated their relationship in the van.

Leah later persuaded Vicky to join the party, while Charlie was offered some pills from one of the lads, and warily turned it down. Vicky eventually agreed to smoke the joint, and she and Leah began dancing on their high. But when Vicky's vision became impaired, she began to sway on her feet, before collapsing to the ground.

Leah panicked, screaming for Charlie to do something. DeMarcus was still unaware of what had unfolded, but the episode had opened with a flashforward in which his voice could be heard, pleading with the unconscious Vicky not to leave him.

Will Vicky survive her ordeal? And will the teens face serious consequences for their choices?

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All 4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

