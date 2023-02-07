In upcoming scenes, we may be getting closer to a resolution for "will they, won't they" couple Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell).

It's almost Valentine's Day on Hollyoaks and a party at The Dog will inspire some of Chester's residents to go to great lengths to prove their love.

Juliet's brother James (Gregory Finnegan) will also realise he has feelings for his ex Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), while Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) will be jealous of Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Let's take a look at some Hollyoaks spoilers for the episodes airing between February 13th and 17th.

1. Juliet confesses her love for Peri

Despite deciding not to get back together with Peri, it seems as though Juliet will have a change of heart.

She seeks the help of her family to win Peri back, aware she has messed up things too many times, but she has doubts about her plan when she spots her ex having a drink with a stranger.

However, Juliet won't be put off by Peri's date as she's determined to make a big gesture and let her ex know how she feels. Will they get back together?

2. James makes a big announcement

James is also wrestling with his feelings for his past love Ste.

The two men have an honest conversation that leaves Ste confused when they are suddenly interrupted.

At The Dog's Valentine's party, James takes the microphone to make an unexpected announcement. What does he have to say?

3. John Paul starts drinking again

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) will have a relapse when he sips Mercedes's (Jennifer Metcalfe) alcoholic drink at their family's anti-Valentine party.

Unable to stop, he risks upending his relationship with his son Matthew-Jesus (Matthew Clohessy).

First, John Paul lets him down by forgetting he'd promised they'd spend the day together. Later on, he takes Matthew-Jesus out of school and to the park. With his dad visibly drunk, the kid is knocked to the floor.

Worried over her brother and nephew, Mercedes books a ticket to Alicante to send Matthew-Jesus live with Myra for a while.

4. Honour may be fired over Eric's attack

Honour could lose her job at the prison. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) could be sacked for hitting Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) during their chat in prison.

The clinical psychologist attacked the misogynist after being provoked, ultimately risking being dismissed over her violent behaviour.

She is shocked when the prison calls to have a chat about the incident with Eric. Will she manage to save her job?

5. Tony is paranoid about Diane

Tony is still over-protective of Diane following her being shot by Eric in last month's siege.

When he learns she wants to organise a Valentine's Day party, he thinks she shouldn't throw herself into work and should rest instead. But Diane is left feeling disheartened as Tony doesn't listen to her needs.

He then enlists the help of Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) to make it up to his wife. Thanks to Scott's (Ross Adams) intervention, the Romeo and Juliet party can go ahead, but something else is on Tony's mind.

After hearing comments about Diane training Beau, Tony can't help but be jealous of his son. He voices his concerns to them, leading to an awkward atmosphere at the pub. Will Tony be able to let this go?

6. Maxine helps Honour

Maxine is eager to help, but will she make things worse? Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Trying to cheer her stepmother up as she could lose her job, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) takes things into her own hands, but her meddling could do more harm than good.

Later in the week, she puts an ad up announcing Honour is starting a community drop-in centre, but what will the psychologist say?

7. Sally stages an intervention

Sally is worried for John Paul. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

John Paul tries to fight Mercedes over her decision to send Matthew-Jesus away.

His mum Sally (Annie Wallace) stages an intervention, reminding the two siblings they need each other in order to heal and move forward. Will they listen?

