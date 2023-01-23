The two exes have been a constant, loving presence in each other's lives despite Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) previously breaking up with fiancée Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) after cheating on her with Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea).

Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax are growing closer again on Hollyoaks , setting up a potential reconciliation.

After sharing a kiss last year, the former couple have attempted to rebuild their bond. Things took an unexpected turn when Juliet got diagnosed with cancer in recent episodes, with Peri promising to be by her side.

In new scenes, the two women decide to take things slow and not get back together for the time being.

Peri encourages Juliet to tell her family that her cancer is not responding to treatment and will need a more aggressive cycle. However, Juliet's mum Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) assumes the big news her daughter has to deliver has to do with Peri and throws them a party.

When Peri arranges to meet Juliet at the Love Boat, she's disappointed when her ex doesn't show up.

Ruby O'Donnell as Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

It's revealed that Juliet is with Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) as the two confide in each other over their respective health issues. The two friends vow to continue staying strong, with Imran ultimately returning to the care facility to deal with his eating disorder.

Later on, Juliet and Peri video call Imran in the clinic and are glad to learn he's made a new friend, Justine. Will seeing him happy prompt Juliet and Peri to process their feelings for each other?

