6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Theresa uncovers the truth about George’s murder and are James and Ste over?

We finally learn who killed coercive cop George Kiss this week as a flashback explains what really happened after him and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) had that massive fight – so who really delivered the fatal blow?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) fights to save his relationship with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) faces up to her cancer diagnosis and can Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) win back an old flame?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 17th – 21st May 2021.

George’s killer: the truth is revealed

Fresh evidence comes to light in the PC Kiss murder case, but it’s bad news for prime suspect John Paul as it makes his defence look even more wobbly, leading lawyer James to advise his client to plead guilty in the hope of getting a lesser sentence.

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) leaps into action when she discovers the identity of the mystery witness claiming they saw JP at the crime scene, and exposes them as a liar which successfully secures her cousin’s release. Flashbacks then reveal what really happened in evil George’s final moments, but will the killer come clean or are they still trying to cover their tracks? Prepare for jaws to drop…

James and Ste over?

An unfortunate consequence of James helping old flame John Paul is current beau Ste getting insanely jealous and fearing the spark between the exes could reignite during one of their cosy chats about life sentences.

James quits the case for the sake of his and Ste’s romance, only to be caught secretly conversing with the McQueens by Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan). Livid at her dad’s boyfriend’s lies, Leah forces him to come clean which puts the unlikely (but enjoyable to watch) fling in flux. James is full of remorse and canny Leah spots an opportunity that could both benefit her burgeoning dancing career and reunite her father and his lover – as long as Mr Nightingale does what she says…

Martine’s shock decision

The Deverauxs rally round Martine as she digests her breast cancer diagnosis, and question why she keeps quiet about an upcoming appointment with her oncologist. Backed into a corner, Martine announces she’s made a big decision about her treatment, which the family struggle to support.

An emotional Martine explains her late mum’s battle with the condition has given her a unique perspective on her own situation, though it’s one which others may not understand. Opening up to Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) about not wanting cancer to define her, will Martine change her mind as she faces her health crisis? And is she putting herself in the best position to fight it?

Darren and Nancy reunited?

Of course Darren ended up back in bed with Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) after his messy (that’s putting it mildly) split from Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn), although Hollyoaks are showing admirable restraint in properly reuniting the soul mates. This week, Dazzle decides to put his cards on the table so will the iconic couple be playing happy families again?

Don’t bet on it. As Darren prepares to tell Nance how he really feels and beg her to give things another go (we’ve lost count of how many chance she’s begged her for), he totally bottles it when they’re interrupted. Later, the penny drops and Nance realises what he was about to say – while she ponders how to react, Darren thinks she’s stood him up at the Hutch and is distracted when Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) offers to keep him company…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

The old horror movie trope of a creepy crying baby sound driving our heroine slowly round the bend has been put to great use in how Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) has been gaslighting stepmum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) by cruelly reminder her of the child she lost. The sinister sound effect continues to mess with Mercy’s mind, but there’s a possible thawing in relations when Cher agrees to give her a makeover online. Then the trolls come out again, fuelling Cher’s jealousy and thirst for destruction. Cue more crying baby noises.

It’s been a long road to romance for Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell). Having been separated by prison bars for months, the couple are now ready to take their relationship to the next level as Jules moves in with her girlfriend at the Lomaxes. It’s all smiles now, but we all know trouble follows Juliet wherever she goes – and don’t forget those secret phone calls she’s been ignoring…

