Alicia Metcalfe (Natalie Anderson) is to find herself under threat next week after she disturbs a break-in at David's shop.

In scenes to be shown on Thursday 10 July, viewers will see a masked man exit the shop and knock Alicia flying. Dan (Liam Fox) calls across to his brother Daz (Mark Jordon) to stop him. In the street, Daz catches the robber, but the man escapes after Daz is punched.