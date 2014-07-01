Emmerdale spoilers: Alicia is targeted in robbery attempt - first look pictures
It's Daz Spencer to the rescue as he tackles the thief during next week's episodes
Alicia Metcalfe (Natalie Anderson) is to find herself under threat next week after she disturbs a break-in at David's shop.
In scenes to be shown on Thursday 10 July, viewers will see a masked man exit the shop and knock Alicia flying. Dan (Liam Fox) calls across to his brother Daz (Mark Jordon) to stop him. In the street, Daz catches the robber, but the man escapes after Daz is punched.
Later, Alicia struggles emotionally in the wake of the burglary and it's left to Zak (Steve Halliwell) to explain to Daz that Alicia was shot last year during the siege at the Woolpack.
The storyline forms part of Daz Spencer's introduction to the ITV soap. The character's heroic acts look set to impress the villagers, but actor Mark Jordon has revealed that there's more to Daz than meets the eye: "As time goes by, it becomes clear that he may not be the man to trust," says the actor.