6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mercedes faces Silas and Theresa’s betrayal exposed

The new year is off to a dramatic start in Hollyoaks as Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) hits Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) where it hurts by putting her son in danger. Will the blackmailed matriarch discover Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) has been secretly working for her tormentor?

New Year’s Eve casts a long shadow over the Osbournes and Morgans, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) witnesses a scary side of Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon), and Friday Favourites shows the first ever appearance of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) from 2006.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 4th – 8th January 2021.

Theresa’s betrayal exposed?

Turns out Theresa came back to do more than just totter around in high heels and bicker with her cousins – the minxy McQueen has been involved with Silas’s blackmail plot all along, assisting the murderer’s grandson Seth Costello (Miles Higson). Bet you didn’t see that coming.

Mercy is on a mission to unmask the traitor in the family and sets a trap, which T stumbles straight into. Will she be cast out of the clan if she’s rumbled, or is there more to her association with sly Seth?

Mercedes confronts Silas to save Bobby

Meanwhile, Silas plays his ace when he targets grandson Bobby Costello, who he’s desperate to swipe from the McQueens’ clutches. Mercy is excited about her son coming home from Spain, but when Sylver McQueen (David Tag) arrives back from the airport without him the panicked parent calls his mobile – and Silas answers!

Summoning his nemesis to the folly, Silas and Mercedes finally come face-to-face in the showdown we’ve all been waiting for since he reappeared in October’s 25th anniversary twist. The gruesome granddad issues Mercy with a chilling choice. What dreadful decision will she be forced into, and is Bobby still alive?

New Year aftermath

We waited a whole year to reach the New Year’s Eve flash forward payoff, and now we know how it all panned out the events of that tragic night won’t be forgotten in a hurry – especially for Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

The trio of friends struggle to come to terms with what happened, and how their innocent children were corrupted by the insidious county lines drug dealing network. Questions remain about that body bag death, and blame is apportioned which means 2021 is going to be far from a happy new year…

Toby lashes out at Cleo

Could Cleo be the soothing balm to calm the beast that is Toby’s temper? Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) is hopeful her sibling has finally found some peace with his new beau, but Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) isn’t so sure and worries for lovely Cleo’s safety.

Toby is nothing if unpredictable, and Felix’s fears about his unstable son are confirmed when he flips out during a date with Ms McQueen. Following his outrageous outburst, Toby calms down (let’s hope there were no sharp objects within easy reach) and he and Cleo decide to put the brakes on their burgeoning romance. Probably for the best.

Joel’s big crisis

Cleo is also a sounding board for old flame Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) this week, who confides in her he’s having a wobble about his relationship with fiancée Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Joel has come to the conclusion they aren’t exactly compatible, which is news to absolutely no one other than Goldie herself. Even without her bright orange weave, the gobby girl was never going to make a credible vicar’s wife, was she? Joel grows increasingly distant while bridezilla Goldie starts planning the wedding, will he admit he’s having doubts before she books the ice sculpture?

Friday favourites: Warren Fox’s first episode

It’s 2006 and a swaggering bad boy by the name of Warren Fox wanders into the village for the first time – yes, this week’s classic instalment replays Foxy’s dramatic debut. Introduced as an ex of glamour puss Louise Summers, and a rival of her sleazy husband Sean, Warren quickly made his presence felt and became one of the soap’s most notorious villains. And if you’re wondering what became of Louise and Sean, Warren bumped them both off…

