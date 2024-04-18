Although Tom was away on a veterinary course with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), he kept a sinister watch over wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) via their 'puppy cam'.

When Vinny paid Belle a visit, causing her to cut a call with Tom short, Tom was not happy.

Tom listened with annoyance as Vinny told Belle he got the feeling that Tom didn't like him. Belle explained that Tom was just busy with little time to socialise, before adding that she loved her husband to bits.

But when Belle and Vinny bonded over their dogs, Piper and Chip, and went on to watch their favourite programme, Tom was further put out.

Widower Vinny ended up discussing his lack of sex life, and confided that he was thinking about dating again.

When uneasy Vinny noticed the camera, Belle turned it off as, as far as she was aware, it was only needed for when Piper was alone. But, with his access to Belle blocked, a seething Tom grabbed his car key and set off back to the village.

Belle insisted to Vinny that the perfect woman for him was out there somewhere, while Tom edged closer to home - only to find the house empty when he arrived.

Belle and Vinny had taken their pets out for a walk, and when Belle complained about her phone not working properly, Vinny offered to take it and fix it.

With Belle's phone now switched off, Tom grew more and more stressed, as he was unable to trace Belle with the tracker he had placed on her mobile.

He left several voicemails demanding to know where she was, and when Vinny repaired the device and saw all the messages and missed calls, Tom was able to trace it to the scrapyard.

Assuming Belle was still with Vinny, Tom rushed over there and was confused to find the place empty.

When he heard Vinny on his way back inside, Tom picked up a paperweight and, without being seen, knocked Vinny out! As an oblivious Belle left Tom a message to explain about her phone, Tom began to panic when Vinny didn't regain consciousness.

Tom wiped his fingerprints from the paperweight, uttered the word "sorry" and walked away, leaving Vinny in peril. Has Tom murdered Vinny?

