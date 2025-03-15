When Steph's mother Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) revealed that she was the product of abuse and that Ruby herself had murdered the perpetrator, her own father Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), Steph struggled to cope.

With several characters having helped cover up the abuser's death, Steph was updated on what really happened all those weeks ago.

After a heart-to-heart with the only real dad who mattered, Caleb (William Ash), Steph visited the depot where Anthony had been killed, looking more and more uneasy as she stared at the spot where it happened.

Beth Cordingly as Ruby Miligan-Fox, Will Ash as Caleb Miligan and Georgia Jay as Steph in Emmerdale. Mark Bruce/ITV

Steph then sent Ruby a message that she had left the village, as she couldn't take in the enormity of all she had learned.

Ruby was devastated, and feared that she had lost her beloved daughter forever.

As the ITV soap continues, Steph is still missing and no one has been able to contact her.

Caleb and Ruby are worried sick over how Steph is dealing with the traumatic revelations all alone, but then Ruby suddenly realises where Steph could be.

Heading off to find Steph, Ruby locates her at the site of Anthony's burial in the woods, and she promises Steph that they can work through everything together.

But in a surprise twist, Steph gathers the conspirators together and announces that she has a plan.

What exactly is Steph plotting, and how will the growing group of villagers who are in on Anthony's fate react to her mysterious declaration?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 17th March.

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

