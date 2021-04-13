6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Mandy worries as Vinny starts gambling and Ethan looks for his mum

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) worries Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is going down the same destructive path as his late father Paul when she catches him gambling. Is this the start of an addiction?

Advertisement

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) is disappointed when the search for his real mum hits a dead end, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) fears for her newborn baby’s health, and Kim Tate (Claire King) is in denial.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 19th – 23rd April 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Vinny starts gambling

The extent of the late Paul’s debts becomes clear to the Dingles when they discover he maxed out credit cards fraudulently taken out in the name of Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick). But proving that to an angry bank manager proves tricky. Desperate Mandy turns to outcast cousin Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) for financial help, who drives a hard bargain by offering to buy the salon – will she be forced to sell off her beloved business?

Mandy has more to worry about when Vinny finds a notebook in Paul’s possessions packed with info on future racing tips. Aware of the family’s cashflow crisis, Vinny secretly logs onto a gambling website and is caught by his mum celebrating a win. Scared her son will turn out like his feckless father, Mandy begs Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to cut her in on his latest dodgy deal, which predictably ends in disaster – and violence.

Will Ethan find his mum?

Ethan is a bag of nerves as he prepares to be reunited with his long-lost mother, and asks his former (sort of) stepmum Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) to accompany him. Although Ethan’s biological parent is a no-show, the trip is far from fruitless as it gives him and Manpreet a chance to clear the air and rebuild their relationship.

At Rishi Sharma’s (Bhasker Patel) birthday party, Ethan discreetly tells Manpreet he’s had a text from his mum telling him she’s not interested in reconnecting. Manpreet is supportive and encourages him to tell Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) about his search, while politely requesting he doesn’t reveal to anyone she’s been helping him. Both her ex and her husband would likely see it as a betrayal, which means they’re bound to find out pretty soon. Never mind all that, what’s the deal with Ethan’s real mum?

Nate and Tracy’s baby in danger

Preparing for a family photo shoot has new parents Tracy and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) in a tizz. When Nate hurries to finish work early, he manages to get his foot accidentally run over by David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and ends up being rushed to hospital.

Later, when David shares cute pics with Tracy of him and Theo in matching outfits (adorable!), his old flame confides she’s worried Nate’s injury will mean he won’t be able to help out with baby Frankie, making her feel even more overwhelmed by motherhood. This isn’t helped when Tracy finds a worrying lump on her little girl’s tummy – is something wrong with Frankie?

Kim’s health declines

The disconcerting mystery surrounding Kim’s health continues this week, when Lydia shows up for her cleaning shift at Home Farm and finds her boss spaced out and slumped in front of her laptop. Will Kim take Lyd’s advice and seek medical help?

Elsewhere in the big house, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is humiliated when baby daddy Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) callously refuses to go to the scan with her. If he’s not bothered about checking the baby’s okay before it’s even born, it doesn’t bode well for what it’s going to be like when it’s actually here. Give it up, Gabs, he’s just not that into you or your unborn child.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) flirts with Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) hoping they can officially move beyond the friend zone, and is delighted when someone leaves a bag of his favourite sweets outside his door with a heartfelt note inside. Priya denies all knowledge of giving him the gift, and it turns out another female villager has their eye on Ellis…

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) faces his first truly tricky task as new co-owner of the Woolpack when he has to let Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) go in the name of cost-cutting. Like most pubs, the Woolie has seen profits plummet and Marlon and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) are busting a gut to stay afloat, but can the chef channel his inner Lord Sugar and go through with his first firing?