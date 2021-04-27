6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Lydia arrested and Aaron and Mack are caught in the act

The Dingles continue to pay the price for Paul’s death – literally in the case of Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) who is arrested for fraud she had nothing to do with, while Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is almost driven to drink as she’s tormented by survivor’s guilt.

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) has his romantic proposal to Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) ruined by Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), while Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) are caught in the act…

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 3rd – 7th May 2021.

Lydia arrested for fraud

Kindly Lydia decides to go for a pupil liaison job at the local school, seeing as she spends most of her time counselling various villagers. It’s not just the Dingles she dishes out advice to, the mild-mannered matriarch has even become a confidant to iron lady Kim Tate (Claire King).

Despite a successful interview, Lyds finds her chances unfairly scuppered when she’s arrested for running a fraudulent online pension scheme. This has Paul Ashdale’s posthumous mucky fingerprints all over it, seeing as he used her identity for various illegal moneymaking scams before his demise, but it doesn’t stop poor old Lydia becoming the subject of gossip and suspicion. Can she prove her innocence?

Guilty Liv tempted to drink

Talking of Paul and the aftermath of his death, Liv is still wracked with guilt and blaming herself for trying to save him on that fateful day the barn exploded thanks to a swerving haulage truck.

This week, she’s even tempted to hit the bottle to banish her self-destructive thoughts, not a good idea considering the girl is a recovering addict. Despite Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) assuring he forgives her, Liv hasn’t been totally honest about the events of the day and could easily slip off the wagon any moment. Let’s hope she confides in big brother Aaron about her wobble…

Mack and Aaron caught in the act

Aaron, it seems, is rather preoccupied with his new playmate Mack. The sooner these two get a room the better, we can’t cope with the sexual tension and mischievous Mack’s mercilessly playful teasing of the tough guy.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reckon Mack is up to no good and hatch a convoluted plan to catch him out. When Mack makes a delivery of dodgy goods he finds a tracker has been planted in his van, and fears he could be compromised. Aaron and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), also in on the job, worry they’ve been caught but will Mack’s big sister and her hard man expose his criminal activities? Or can Mack worm his way out of it?

Meena ruins Liam’s proposal to Leyla

Not content with meddling in her sister’s life, minxy Meena sets her sights on other locals this week when she sabotages Liam proposing to girlfriend Leyla. The naughty nurse gets the wrong end of the stick when she sees boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) chatting cosily with old flame Leyla, not realising he’s been employed by Liam to usher her into the correct position for the proposal.

Jealous Meena wades in and throws Liam off his stride, wrecking the moment and blowing the surprise. Leyla feels for her fella and allows him a second go, graciously pretending to be surprised this time. As Leyla and Liam happily celebrate their engagement, David is not impressed with Meena’s behaviour. Don’t expect wedding bells to chime for those two any time soon.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) seeks out Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) once more to offload about the search for his biological mother, leaving the GP uneasy about keeping it from Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin). When the vicar almost catches his son and his ex in deep conversation Ethan sneakily scarpers, but how long before Charles finds out what’s going on?

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is baffled when a valuable brooch goes missing and accuses Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) of stealing it. The Dingle diva is quick to deny it (like she denies everything), while Faith’s fella Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) suspects she’s still got eyes for Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and plots revenge on his suspected love rival. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brenda and Bear cut their losses and get together, we all know Faith is going to get Pollard back eventually…