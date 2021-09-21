6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Leyla thinks Liam is cheating and Paddy is blackmailed

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) discovers husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) has been keeping secrets, but is he really cheating on her?

Advertisement

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) finds himself blackmailed by not one but two cunning villagers, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) says a difficult goodbye and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) gets worrying news about her assault charge.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 27th September – 1st October 2021.

Liam cheats on Leyla?

The universe has conspired to get married life off to a rotten start for Leyla and Liam, what with Leanna’s death and a tragic miscarriage pushing the couple to breaking point before the confetti had a chance to settle. And there are more challenges ahead when Leyla suspects her new husband of cheating on her…

Leyla learns Liam doesn’t have a swanky new job at Hotten General after all and wonders where he goes every day when he tells her he’s off to work. She secretly follows him to a house with a ‘for sale’ sign outside, then boils when he returns home and insists he’s been at a hospital shift. Worried he’s having an affair with old flame Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), Leyla digs for info as to what he’s up to and comes to a drastic decision. Is Liam being unfaithful, or is there something else going on?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Paddy blackmailed

Conniving Kim Tate (Claire King) toys playfully with panicking Paddy over him doping her horse in exchange for her putting Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) off investing in the Woolpack. Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is delighted her hubby has secured some lucrative veterinary work at the race course and hopes it will save her business, not realising the lengths he’s going to in order to keep her away from Al, who she almost had a fling with.

Paddy’s problems multiply when Al himself overhears an incriminating conversation between him and Kim, and the vexed vet soon finds himself being blackmailed by his love rival as well as Mrs Tate over his illegal horse doping and risky deception. Caught in a complicated vendetta, and with the Woolie’s future, his reputation and possibly marriage at stake, what will Paddy’s next move be?

Chloe cuts ties with Sarah

Sarah thought she’d get peace and closure from meeting Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), the sister of her heart donor, only she’s ended up with more drama as her new pal offloads about her unhappy family life. Chloe is clearly lonely but avoids divulging the real reason why, and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is only too happy to hang out with the pretty redhead as he fancies her rotten.

This causes problems when Chloe clocks his attraction and hears he’s been boasting to all and sundry that they’re an item. In your dreams, sunshine. Chloe decides it’s getting too awkward being around Noah and it’s time to cut ties with Sarah and her family. Ms Sugden is upset as Chloe gives her a diamond necklace to remember her by, but we get the feeling this story isn’t over yet – what is Chloe hiding about her home life?

Rhona jailed?

The aftermath of the cyberbullying dished out by cruel Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) to nervy niece April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) continues, widening the rift between longtime buddies Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock). Try as he might, Marlon can’t forgive his mate when he asks after April’s welfare, knowing his daughter made the schoolgirl’s life a living hell for months.

The situation isn’t helped when Marlon’s partner Rhona learns the assault charge against Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), from their violent altercation over Cathy’s antics which were initially defended by her stepmother, will definitely go to court. Could Rhona end up doing time for defending April?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) realises she hasn’t had a big plot since she murdered and buried corrupt cop Mark Malone and was forced to take a step back from her vicar duties, rendering her something of a spare part around the village. Confessing to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) she needs a new purpose in life, Harriet’s ears prick up when local cop PC Swirling (Andy Moore) suggests she dust off her truncheon and rejoin the police force. Considering she compromised an undercover investigation by having a fling with a criminal, is this really a good idea?

Chas is in a reflective mood as she reminds Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) that the third anniversary of baby Gracie’s death is fast approaching. The tragic tot only lived for a matter of minutes, due to a diagnosis of a rare condition affecting the baby’s organ development during Chas’s pregnancy, and it’s sure to be emotional as the landlady looks to her family for support on this difficult day…