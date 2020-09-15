Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 21st and Friday 25th September 2020.

Jamie's secret is out

Jamie Tate has been dodging bullets left, right and centre as he tries to keep the secret that he was responsible for Moira Barton's (Natalie J. Robb) hit and run and while he has, so far, been able to prevent her from finding out, his luck runs out this week - and he could be in serious danger as a result.

Perhaps fittingly, it is Andrea (Anna Nightingale) who leads to his downfall when she overhears him bragging about getting away with his crime and, unable to stand his confidence, she blurts out the truth to a stunned Moira. Even when Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) tells him that the truth is out, he remains sure that he has disposed of the evidence and the crime can no longer be pinned on him. But convincing Cain (Jeff Hordley) of that is another matter and he may not even get the chance to try and talk his way out of it. Cain is on the warpath, he is armed with a bat, and he wants to make Jamie pay...

More like this

Billy has an admirer

ITV

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) has been left feeling down and confused after Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) ended their relationship. But as he does not know that she only did so to protect him from the secret that she killed Malone and helped to hide the body, he tried everything to win her back, leaving her forced to pretend that she did not love him to begin with.

A newcomer to the village, Meena, soon takes a shine to Billy though and when she proceeds to flirt with him in front of Dawn, Dawn struggles to stand by and watch it happening and is unable to step in and tell Billy how much it is hurting her. It does not take long for Dawn and Meena to come to blows and when Meena bites the bullet and asks Billy out, Dawn cannot help but feel that there will be no way back for them in the future. But things soon escalate and before long, Meena finds herself injured. How did it happen, and is Dawn to blame?

Aaron has to make amends

Aaron (Danny Miller) seems to have a crush on someone he has met at The Hive, a guy named Ben, and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) soon notices that he cannot keep his eyes off him. Encouraging him to ask Ben out, Aaron does just that and hopes that the pair can get to know each other by going kayaking.

But it soon turns out that they have met before and Aaron is stunned when Ben tells him that not only did they go to school together, but Aaron made his life a misery by bullying him over his sexuality. Aaron is mortified when he remembers what he did and tries his best to explain and apologise, confiding in Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) how awful he feels. It appears as though the apology worked though and soon another date is arranged between them. Is this the start of a new romance for Aaron?

Dan is shocked by Amelia's actions

Poor Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) has had a rough go of things these last few months following a devastating accident that has left him wheelchair-bound and unable to look after himself like he was once able to. The situation has been tough for his daughter, Amelia (Daisy Campbell) too as she has struggled to see her dad in such a vulnerable condition.

Sensing how much they need the money and seeing an opportunity, Amelia pocketed Al Chapman's (Michael Wildman) credit card and this week, Dan learns that she has been using the card and is shocked that his daughter would resort to theft and credit card fraud. Al does get the card back and is grateful to them both for returning it, but will he be quite so nice about the whole thing when he learns what Amelia was up to while the card was in her possession?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) decided that a night on the town is what she needed when she continued to feel rejected by those she cares about and she certainly did that - and now she has a nasty hangover to deal with. Not only that, but Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) gives her a hard time for it which is the last thing she needs. Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) decides she should step in to help but is Gabby in the mood to listen?

Thinking that is time the family get over their differences and started to bond, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) suggests that they all go on a family bike ride together. They do agree to go but when she gets back she is in for a shock as she quickly bumps to her sister - Meena.

