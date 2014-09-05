Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Laurel's wedding day crisis - watch the scene
Both bride and groom are set to get cold feet on the day of their nuptials during scenes to be shown next week
Are Marlon Dingle and Laurel Thomas headed for a split? It's the question that Emmerdale viewers will be left asking next week as the troubled couple both get cold feet on their wedding day.
In scenes to be shown on Thursday 11 September, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) will find Marlon at Donna's grave in a state of some distress when he should really be at the church. She admits that she's decided not to go through with the wedding either - but will the two of them be able to put things right and make it down the aisle?
"They want to be together, but they can't make it work at the moment," admits Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon. "It has however been interesting to play. I don't like it when couples are too happy and everything's all sugary and relentlessly nice."