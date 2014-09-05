Are Marlon Dingle and Laurel Thomas headed for a split? It's the question that Emmerdale viewers will be left asking next week as the troubled couple both get cold feet on their wedding day.

In scenes to be shown on Thursday 11 September, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) will find Marlon at Donna's grave in a state of some distress when he should really be at the church. She admits that she's decided not to go through with the wedding either - but will the two of them be able to put things right and make it down the aisle?