Emmerdale spoilers tease eerie Home Farm flash-forward and Kim Tate crisis
There's a sinister festive season ahead for Kim Tate (Claire King), as the revenge plot against her steps up and a new crisis unfolds in Emmerdale.
Her scheming husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is uncomfortable when his co-conspirator Peter arrives at Home Farm and piles on more pressure for their Christmas Day plot.
A happy Kim heads off on a Christmas Eve ride, but it's not long before we see her horse wandering the fields alone, with Kim nowhere to be seen.
Will drives down a country road, and is concerned to spot Kim's horse, but no Kim. He's then alarmed to see a body, lying still in the field.
Will rushes over and finds an unconscious Kim. As he calls the emergency services, all thoughts of revenge dissolve in his mind as he realises just how much he loves his wife.
Needing to pull the plug on the following day's plans, Will attempts to relay his epiphany to Peter - but Peter has other ideas!
Has the mysterious third party, who is apparently orchestrating Operation: Destroy Kim, finally arrived?
A flash-forward reveals eerie Christmas music playing at Home Farm. A Christmas tree lays on the ground, along with evidence of a struggle.
In the present day, Kim and Will prepare for their vow renewal. But what is about to happen?
Can Kim escape unscathed? Or, for once, is the surprise awaiting her more than she can handle?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
