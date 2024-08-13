Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) worries when daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) makes an announcement, while a heartwarming moment arises for Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

Finally, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has a surprise for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 19th - 23rd August 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Ella Forster attacks Wendy Posner

Ella is horrified. ITV

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) finds out it's Ella's 30th birthday tomorrow, and Ella is staggered when Mandy surprises her with birthday wishes. She's anxious when Mandy offers a full beauty treatment, accompanied with before and after photos.

Later, a fraught Ella loses it when she sees photos of herself posted on the salon's social media page. Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) watches from afar as Ella smashes her birthday cake and rushes off to the footbridge.

A concerned Liam approaches the rattled Ella, calming her and offering to go with her to the surprise birthday party. Ella is encouraged by the support, and does her best to enjoy herself at the party as everyone rallies round her.

Ella on the rampage! ITV

Ella begins to relax, and is touched when Liam gives her a small star pendant as a gift. But she's horrified when June's nephew, Gary, arrives, interrupting the moment.

Quietly aggressive Gary confronts shaken Ella, and hands her a photo of Joanne. As her life implodes, Ella is in pieces as she rushes out. Gary chases after a tearful and scared Ella, and she falls to the ground.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) ushers Ella away from Gary, who walks away full of grief and anger. Shaken Ella sits in the surgery waiting room with a gentle Wendy, but Wendy is stunned when Ella flips and attacks her! What happens next?

2. Jai Sharma takes revenge on Laurel Thomas

Gabby enjoys telling Jai her news. ITV

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is excited when Laurel suggests she could buy Jai's shares in the Hide. Soon, Jai is incredulous when Gabby reveals Laurel as the new investor in the Hide.

At the mediation, Laurel is horrified when Jai lies, telling the mediator he has sold both Holdgate and Tenants cottage to pay off some debts, and now has nothing to give Laurel in the divorce.

Jai and Laurel with the mediator ITV

Jai later doubts he's doing the right thing, while Caleb Miligan (William Ash) puts his mind at ease, reiterating that Jai owes Laurel nothing!

What is Caleb's game?

3. Will Taylor's dilemma over Rose Jackson after news from Dawn Fletcher

Will takes action. ITV

Will is worried when Dawn says she's going to report mum Rose Jackson (Christine Tremarco) missing to the police. Will also fears that his marriage to Kim Tate (Claire King) is over as he fails to get in touch with her.

He's reeling when Dawn tells him that baby Evan might need a bone marrow transplant, and she needs to contact Rose. Will's in shock, and haunted to think they must find Rose.

Will is anxious as he retrieves Rose's phone and listens to a voicemail from Dawn. He calls Kim again, now sick with worry. Guilty Will types a message on Rose's phone, but what will he say? And where is Rose?

4. Gabby Thomas and Vinny Dingle share a touching moment

Gabby and Vinny share a public smooch! ITV

Charity feels guilty when she makes fun of Vinny's inexperience compared to Gabby's. But Vinny's insecurities soon melt away as Gabby kisses him.

The pair grow closer during a touching moment pushing Gabby's son Thomas on the swings. Are things finally looking up for Vinny?

5. Charity Dingle has a plan for Sarah Sugden

Sarah is thrilled by her gran's gesture. ITV

Charity hurries Sarah out of the house with the promise of a proper Dingle experience – a joy ride in a seemingly stolen flash car!

What has sparked this sudden return to Charity's more frivolous side?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

