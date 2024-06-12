Meanwhile, Ethan's devastated father, local vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin), was planning his funeral, and Ruby was shamefaced as she heard him tormenting himself over the tragedy in the Woolpack.

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) struggled to get Charles to lean on her, just as Charles found Ruby sitting alone in the church.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Charles insisted that Ruby should stay, and as he sat and stared at a photo of Ethan placed at the altar, Ruby offered him genuine support as he explained he had not been allowed to see Ethan's body one last time.

More like this

Charles couldn't face the fact that he would never see his beloved son ever again, while Ruby found herself unable to ignore what she'd done any longer.

But at Mill Cottage, Ruby tried once more to get through to disgusted Nicky, who simply wasn't interested. Insisting she couldn't lose Nicky, Ruby promised that she would tell the truth about Ethan, especially after seeing Charles so broken.

With Ethan's funeral about to take place, and Charles set to learn the cause of death, will Ruby stick to her word? Is she looking at a lengthy prison sentence for her rash crime?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.