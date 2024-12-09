A pact made between Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) saw them plot revenge against Ross.

Their reasons? Ross's violence terrified his and Charity's young son Moses, and he also paraded around Caleb's home after sleeping with the latter's daughter Steph (Georgia Jay).

He has traumatised Marlon's daughter April (Amelia Flanagan) with the truth about her mum Donna's (Verity Rushworth) death.

Horrified Marlon was later even more angry, when Ross revealed how April had been kidnapped by Jade (Twinnie Lee Moore).

Despite Ross insisting that Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) was responsible after stealing Jade's money, Marlon wanted Ross to pay.

Caleb enlisted Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) to plant a hefty sum of money in the safe of his business and let this slip to Ross, expecting Ross to try and steal it.

Unfortunately for the trio, Ross was one step ahead of them, leaving a cheeky note on camera which mocked their efforts to get rid of him once and for all.

Although he now had nowhere to stay in the village, having been kicked out by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Ross refused to walk away, trying yet again to speak to Moses.

But Moses couldn't forget how Ross had attacked stepdad Mack right in front of him, and he branded his father a bully.

Ross was devastated to have frightened his son away, but will this rejection prompt him to flee once more?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.