**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Friday 24th October 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX**

Ad

There's another major development for Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in Friday's (24th October) Emmerdale, following their latest split.

On Thursday (23rd October), Robert vowed to break up with husband Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) in order to keep Aaron, only for terminally-ill Kev to suffer a heart attack.

After Aaron and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) tracked Robert down at the hospital, Aaron was troubled to see Robert so emotional, noting that he hadn't seen Robert cry very often.

Robert admitted that he had loved Kev once, and that perhaps he still did in some form, but added that it was Aaron who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

But when Aaron again challenged Robert to end things with Kev, Robert said he couldn't do it.

Aaron walked away, and as the ITV soap continues on Friday, Robert is seen by Kev's side in hospital.

Vic later persuades Robert to try speaking to Aaron again, and he opens up a little about how his bond with Kev began when the latter protected Robert from prison beatings.

The conversation again leaves 'Robron' no further along, as it's clear that Robert has resolved to stay with Kev until he passes away.

Aaron soon drowns his sorrows in the Woolpack, but he ends up offending Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

A nearby Robert steps in but, already furious with Robert, Aaron is in no mood for his input, and a heated row ensues.

Robert gives as good as he gets in the war of words, and by the time Aaron walks away, it looks like there may be no way back for the pair.

We're not going to be so quick to write them off, though!

Next week, Aaron is encouraged to apologise to Vinny and to discuss what happened with Robert.

However, things get worse when Aaron realises that Robert has told Kev about his traumatic past!

Kev will then make a chilling threat to Aaron, but how will Robert react?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.