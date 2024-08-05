Emmerdale star Louise Jameson teases Mary Goskirk age-gap romance: "I think they're a good match"
Could romance be on the cards for Mary and Suzy after all?
When it comes to Emmerdale love triangles, there's one that fans are still waiting to see pan out, and that's the one between Mary (Louise Jameson), Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) and Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick).
When Vanessa came back on the scene, she rekindled her romance with Suzy, which brought an end to a blossoming relationship between Suzy and Mary. But could their romance be rekindled?
Well, in an interview with The Mirror, Jameson said of her upcoming storylines: "There’s going to be a love life storyline, but I don’t know when! But they keep dangling this carrot.
"I said earlier, I hope they don’t make her too happy and too settled because it’ll take all the drama out of it! I love it when I get to lose my temper and exercise your acting muscles!"
So, is Mary unlikely to get a happy ending anytime soon, then?
Well, speaking about the suggestion of a love triangle between Mary, Suzy and Vanessa, Jameson said: "Maybe a love triangle! Maybe she’ll get together with Suzy, I don’t know what’s going on yet. I do think they’re a good match.
"In real life, I would worry about the age gap. If you’re old enough to be someone’s mother, it’s probably not a brilliant idea. However, it happens to a lot of people, so it’s to do with the people!"
Since arriving in the Dales, Mary has been on a quest to find 'the one', and her search for love later in life was even recently nominated for Inspiring Storyline of the Year at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the awards about whether she thought true love would be around the corner for Mary, Jameson said: "Well, in a way I hope she doesn't."
She continued: "Because once she does, that's all the drama taken out of her life, isn't it? And as an actor, of course, I want as much drama as possible. So I'm hoping it's going to be one conflict after another."
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
