Emmerdale star Louise Jameson doesn't want Mary to find love soon
"I'm hoping it's going to be one conflict after another."
Since arriving on Emmerdale in 2022, Louise Jameson's Mary Goskirk has been eager to find the perfect match, so much so that her quest for love in later life was nominated for Inspiring Storyline of the Year at Saturday night's RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages,
But as rewarding as that storyline has been, Jameson has revealed that she hopes the quest isn't successful any time too soon – as she fears that would make her storylines on the soap less interesting.
Asked during an exclusive interview if she thought finding true love would be on the cards any time soon, she responded: "Well, in a way I hope she doesn't."
She continued: "Because once she does, that's all the drama taken out of her life, isn't it? And as an actor, of course, I want as much drama as possible. So I'm hoping it's going to be one conflict after another."
Meanwhile, asked what her dream future storyline would be for the character, Jameson didn't get too specific – but did say that she hopes Mary can get to keep a big secret at some point.
"I think whatever it is, it's very important for the audience to be in possession of the secret with the character," she explained.
"That's when you're in a very powerful position as a performer because if the audience knows something that the other characters on stage or in front of the camera don't know, then you can really twist out the story in a very... almost indulgent way.
"So yeah, whatever it is, I want her to have a big, big secret of some sort that nobody on stage knows!"
