Asked during an exclusive interview if she thought finding true love would be on the cards any time soon, she responded: "Well, in a way I hope she doesn't."

She continued: "Because once she does, that's all the drama taken out of her life, isn't it? And as an actor, of course, I want as much drama as possible. So I'm hoping it's going to be one conflict after another."

Meanwhile, asked what her dream future storyline would be for the character, Jameson didn't get too specific – but did say that she hopes Mary can get to keep a big secret at some point.

More like this

Louise Jameson as Mary in Emmerdale. ITV

"I think whatever it is, it's very important for the audience to be in possession of the secret with the character," she explained.

"That's when you're in a very powerful position as a performer because if the audience knows something that the other characters on stage or in front of the camera don't know, then you can really twist out the story in a very... almost indulgent way.

"So yeah, whatever it is, I want her to have a big, big secret of some sort that nobody on stage knows!"

Read more:

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.