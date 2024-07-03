Will Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas die after shock heart attack cliffhanger?
She was rushed to hospital.
Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) life was hanging in the balance in tonight's dramatic episode of Emmerdale (3rd July 2024), as she suffered a sudden heart attack.
Things have been strained between Laurel and her husband Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) recently, after he was forced to confess to her that he blackmailed his biological father Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) into signing over his half of The HOP, after learning that Amit had murdered his own brother, Jai's beloved adoptive father Rishi (Bhasker Patel).
This also meant that Jai had deliberately left half-brother Suni (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) without his stake in the business, and Laurel was furious that Jai had returned to his conniving ways.
Her stepdaughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) noted the tension, but Laurel failed to reveal what had caused the row, while Jai made an effort around the house to try and get round her.
Meanwhile, Laurel complained of some discomfort that she thought was indigestion, before warning Jai to tell Suni everything that day, or she would.
Later, Jai interrupted Laurel's peaceful reflection in the church, telling her that he simply couldn't bring himself to tell the truth after learning from Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), that Suni was dedicating his time to working with Jai and getting to know him.
Laurel branded Jai "shameless", and claimed that he never seemed to do the decent thing. Jai accused Laurel of leaning on the church to feel closer to her late first husband Ashley (John Middleton). When Jai pointed out that Ashley had made his own mistakes, Laurel shouted at him to leave, and Jai finally relented that he would speak to Suni.
All alone again, an increasingly unwell Laurel collapsed to the floor and struggled to raise the alarm, but was found by Gabby, who called an ambulance.
Meanwhile, Jai tried to find the words to confess all to Suni, but was interrupted by a frantic call from Gabby who explained what had happened to Laurel.
Jai rushed towards the ambulance outside, where Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) confirmed that Laurel's condition was likely the result of a heart attack.
Jai sent Gabby to be with Laurel; but as Suni tried to reassure him, Jai worried that Laurel wouldn't make it, and was shaken by the fact that they might part forever on the worst of terms. Will Laurel be okay?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1.
