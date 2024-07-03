This also meant that Jai had deliberately left half-brother Suni (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) without his stake in the business, and Laurel was furious that Jai had returned to his conniving ways.

Her stepdaughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) noted the tension, but Laurel failed to reveal what had caused the row, while Jai made an effort around the house to try and get round her.

Meanwhile, Laurel complained of some discomfort that she thought was indigestion, before warning Jai to tell Suni everything that day, or she would.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Jai interrupted Laurel's peaceful reflection in the church, telling her that he simply couldn't bring himself to tell the truth after learning from Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), that Suni was dedicating his time to working with Jai and getting to know him.

Laurel branded Jai "shameless", and claimed that he never seemed to do the decent thing. Jai accused Laurel of leaning on the church to feel closer to her late first husband Ashley (John Middleton). When Jai pointed out that Ashley had made his own mistakes, Laurel shouted at him to leave, and Jai finally relented that he would speak to Suni.

All alone again, an increasingly unwell Laurel collapsed to the floor and struggled to raise the alarm, but was found by Gabby, who called an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Jai tried to find the words to confess all to Suni, but was interrupted by a frantic call from Gabby who explained what had happened to Laurel.

Jai rushed towards the ambulance outside, where Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) confirmed that Laurel's condition was likely the result of a heart attack.

Jai sent Gabby to be with Laurel; but as Suni tried to reassure him, Jai worried that Laurel wouldn't make it, and was shaken by the fact that they might part forever on the worst of terms. Will Laurel be okay?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.