Emmerdale confirms new John Sugden murder mystery in ITVX episode
Warning: Contains major spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Monday 14th April 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
This article discusses themes of child sexual abuse that some readers may find upsetting.
There has been yet another dark reveal concerning John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) in Emmerdale.
Just days after the ITV soap confirmed that John is a murderer, the focus shifted back onto the murder of evil Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), whose body had been dealt with by John himself.
A bouquet of flowers had arrived for the Miligans, with a typed message in Anthony's name that made them wonder if he might actually be alive.
Anthony's killer, his daughter and abuse victim Ruby (Beth Cordingly), vowed to put her daughter Steph's (Georgia Jay) mind at rest and get to the bottom of who sent the flowers.
Ruby then discovered a suspicious Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) was the culprit.
Knowing something was amiss within the family, Jai immediately backed off when Ruby disclosed that Anthony had sexually abused her as a child.
Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), nephew of Ruby's husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash), clocked their tense exchange, but the family were distracted when they found Steph trying to dig up Anthony's body in the woods.
Even John's fiancé, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), could tell that there was nothing buried there, and John admitted that he had lied – Anthony's body was not there.
John claimed that he felt it best not to tell the group where Anthony was really buried, and Caleb conceded that this might be the right idea.
Aaron was annoyed that John was taking charge of the situation, but John appeased him by claiming this was the only secret he was keeping.
If only that were true, as John is also responsible for killing Aaron's cousin Nate (Jurell Carter), whose body is in the lake!
Nate's ex-wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) contemplated tracking him down, but when will she discover that he's dead?
As for Joe, he started asking questions about Steph's recent slip-up that she wasn't related to him, and Ruby closed him down.
While Joe vowed to win back lover Dawn (Olivia Bromley), he also decided to get some dirt on Caleb – but will Joe uncover the Miligans' secret?
And what did John do with Anthony's body?
Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.
