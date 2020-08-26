Unable to take the pressure any longer and reeling from having to break up with Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn quickly made plans to go and stay with an old friend for a couple of days to put some distance between her and the village.

But when Harriet overheard her on the phone, she was quick to put a stop to her plans, reminding her that she cannot just leave her son and insisting that she herself would struggle if she were to leave. Dawn did agree to stay, but it soon became clear that she had changed her mind and she packed her things and headed off.

Before she could even leave the village though, Will and Harriet stopped her and they were able to talk Dawn into staying for the sake of Lucas. Harriet, however, was left on edge, especially as Will noticed the tension between them, but she did not spot a bigger problem watching the argument from the sidelines - DS Wise (Neil Roberts).

With Wise confident that the group are hiding something, how long will it take him to start getting closer to the truth?

Elsewhere tonight, Mandy Dingel (Lisa Riley) was left stunned when she learned that she had been set up by not just Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), but by Vinny (Bradley Johnson) too. Discovering that a date between Vinny and Liz was nothing but a setup, what will she do now that she knows the truth?

