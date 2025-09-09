Emmerdale and Coronation Street caught in ITV schedule shake-up tonight and tomorrow as episodes missing from the schedules
Emmerdale won't be airing tonight...
ITV has announced scheduling changes for Coronation Street and Emmerdale, with both soaps set to be temporarily taken off air this week.
Both shows usually adhere to a regular weekly schedule on ITV1, with Coronation Street airing hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 8pm, while Emmerdale typically airs on weekdays at 7:30pm.
But Emmerdale won’t be airing in its usual slot on Tuesday (9th September), with ITV instead showing the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between England and Serbia.
The match is set to kick off at 7:45pm, with ITV coverage running from 7pm to 10pm, and will be followed by ITV News at Ten, which will then air until 10:35pm.
Emmerdale is set to make its comeback in its usual slot on Wednesday night.
However, soap fans will have to wait a bit longer for Coronation Street, which won’t be airing that day.
This change in schedule is due to The National Television Awards, which are set to air immediately after Emmerdale on Wednesday, spanning from 8pm to 10.30pm.
Coronation Street will return to our screens on Friday in its usual slot at 8pm.
Both soaps treated viewers to dramatic episodes on Monday, with Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) finally learning the truth about his evil husband John Sugden (Oliver Farnsworth).
Meanwhile, over on the cobbles, Coronation Street’s Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) was stunned when her ex-wife Becky (Amy Cudden) walked back into her life, years after she was told she was dead.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.