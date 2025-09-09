But Emmerdale won’t be airing in its usual slot on Tuesday (9th September), with ITV instead showing the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between England and Serbia.

The match is set to kick off at 7:45pm, with ITV coverage running from 7pm to 10pm, and will be followed by ITV News at Ten, which will then air until 10:35pm.

Emmerdale is set to make its comeback in its usual slot on Wednesday night.

However, soap fans will have to wait a bit longer for Coronation Street, which won’t be airing that day.

Joel Dommett for The National Television Awards 2025. Indigo Television/ITV

This change in schedule is due to The National Television Awards, which are set to air immediately after Emmerdale on Wednesday, spanning from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Coronation Street will return to our screens on Friday in its usual slot at 8pm.

Both soaps treated viewers to dramatic episodes on Monday, with Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) finally learning the truth about his evil husband John Sugden (Oliver Farnsworth).

Meanwhile, over on the cobbles, Coronation Street’s Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) was stunned when her ex-wife Becky (Amy Cudden) walked back into her life, years after she was told she was dead.

