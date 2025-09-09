The former will be the top priority when they make the trip to Belgrade's Rajko Mitic Stadium to face their biggest competition in Group K in front of a raucous home crowd.

Serbia boast a squad full of top European league talent, including Bournemouth goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović, Nottingham Forest centre-back Nikola Milenković, and Fulham midfielder Saša Lukić.

Physical forwards like Aleksander Mitrovic, Luka Jović, and Dušan Vlahović should be a handle for the England defenders, who could be in for a bruising evening in Belgrade.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Serbia v England?

Serbia v England will take place on Tuesday 9th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Serbia v England kick-off time

Serbia v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Serbia v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Serbia v England on ITV1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Serbia v England online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Serbia v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Serbia v England odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Serbia (4/1) Draw (14/5) England (4/6)* Bet Boost: England to win, Harry Kane 2+ shots on target, Anthony Gordon 1+ shots on target – 5 /1 11/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.