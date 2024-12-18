Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) made a big decision after some soul-searching in the latest edition of Emmerdale.

The beloved character is due to testify against her abusive ex-husband, Tom King (James Chase), but his manipulative tactics have shaken her resolve.

Leaving a note for her loved ones, Belle took off before sunrise, while at the hospital, the overly-confident Tom got suited up for court.

Charity (Emma Atkins) revealed her visit to Tom to the Dingle clan, and how this had inadvertently led him to suss out Belle's struggling state of mind.

James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

As the others set off to find Belle, Charity and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) headed to the court, where the prosecuting barrister revealed that Belle's absence that day would make it harder to convict Tom.

Ollie (Alistair Toovey) informed Tom that Belle had failed to show up, and Tom was triumphant, gleefully certain that he could destroy her reputation and win the case.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Tom's ex-girlfriend, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), about to take the stand and Belle still missing, it began to look like Tom would never pay for his crimes.

It was soon time for the court hearing to start, and as Ollie grew disturbed by Tom's behaviour, Charity and Cain (Jeff Hordley) were relieved when Belle arrived at the very last minute.

"It's time for me to tell my story," she told them.

Emmerdale will air a special, standalone episode this week as Tom's fate is finally revealed. Will Belle get justice for what he put her through?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.