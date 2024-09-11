Coming to, Moira realised what she'd done, and desperately tried to wake Ruby as she shouted for help.

In the field, Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) spotted the smoke and jumped on a quadbike to check it out.

The first rescue mission failed to locate Moira. ITV

John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) soon arrived, and the pair rushed into the barn, finding an unconscious Ruby as Mack searched for Moira.

Meanwhile, her husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was still reeling that Moira had apparently kissed his son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

But he rushed into action when he, half-sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and their half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) learned of the fire.

Caleb ran into Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), who was on his way to pay off his blackmailer, and persuaded Will to abandon his plans to help.

While John carried Caleb's wife Ruby to safety, Mack emerged without Moira, and Cain ran into the building.

He reached his wife's side, and as the heat closed in, Moira accepted her fate as she told Cain she loved him.

But Cain grabbed a cover to protect them both and coaxed Moira to walk out with him, just as the barn exploded, sending the waiting villagers sprawling to the ground.

As Chas screamed Cain's name, have he and Moira lost their lives?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.