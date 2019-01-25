Fans will now have to wait to see if Kat reveals the truth of her debt-ridden husband's whereabouts or keep quiet and pocket Phil's cash.

When is the next episode of EastEnders on BBC1?

We're back to the normal transmission pattern on Monday 28 January at 8pm on BBC1, when some familiar faces return to Albert Square. Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) and son Hunter (Charlie Winter) are back to cover their tracks following Hunter's brutal murder of sinister stepdad Ray Kelly, and Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) gets home from visiting BFF Michelle Fowler in Australia to find toy boy Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) locking lips with her stepdaughter Louise (Tilly Keeper). Will jealousy push Shazza back into her ex-lover's arms?

Also on Monday, Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) encourages Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to ask Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) out on a date, while Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is looking forward to some alone time with wife Linda (Kellie Bright), only for a broken beer pump and some ill-timed back pain to ruin the moment…

