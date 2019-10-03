Kheerat, and middle sibling Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia), follow the trail of the motor crime and decide to pay Ben a visit at home - and the confrontation is far from cordial.

Brand new pictures from scenes airing on Friday 4th October, the boys mean business and it appears cocky Ben may have met his match when Kheerat and Jags issue a stark warning…

The Panesars, EastEnders' first ever Sikh family, are described as a force to be reckoned with, as executive producer Jon Sen teased: "The family bring their own unique blend of charm and chaos onto the Square.

"A British Asian family of Punjabi Sikh heritage, Kheerat, Jags and youngest sibling Vinny (to be played by Shiv Jolata) are three very different brothers who come to Walford looking to settle a score - however, fate takes a hand and they find themselves staying for good.

"We're thrilled to be introducing this vibrant new family and to be sharing their stories."

