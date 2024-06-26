Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his two sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) made a dramatic entrance on the soap after Stevie was hospitalised following a kerfuffle surrounding stolen charity money.

Speaking about joining the soap, Manookian said: "First and foremost, it’s a great honour to come into a show which is an institution in its own right, and to be part of a very well-established, stalwart family of Walford is a real honour.

"It also comes with a bit of pressure too, which is welcome!"

More like this

Wondering where you’ve seen the actor before? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Roland Manookian?

Harry, Teddy and Barney in EastEnders. BBC

Manookian is a British actor who has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Zebedee in the British film The Football Factory, in which he starred alongside Danny Dyer.

What has Roland Manookian previously starred in?

The actor has previously appeared in other popular TV shows including The Bill, The Vice, Oliver Twist, Dunkirk and Great Expectations.

On the big screen, Manookian played Bandy in Guy Ritchie's action thriller RocknRolla, starring alongside Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.

He also starred in the collection of the Rise of the Footsoldier movies, appearing in the original 2007 film and its four sequels.

Who is Roland Manookian playing in EastEnders?

Roland Manookian as Teddy Mitchell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Manookian is joining the cast of the show as Teddy Mitchell, Billy’s secret half-brother.

Speaking about his character, he said: "Teddy is an enigmatic character. He’s a philosophical soul, and he’s very shrewd in business. He has a very acute understanding of the needs of his family and being emotionally there for them, as well as being a protector of them."

He continued: "Teddy is a good all-round character to play because he’s a very strong-willed man. There’s not many chinks in his armour, and he’s a man who has charm, but he is also quite humble and he’s got a very good way with people.

"I would say he’s also a bit of a strategist, and he’s tried to instil these qualities and attributes in his children. It makes Teddy a very old-school, stoic man, but he’s smart enough to be able to adapt."

What has Roland Manookian said about joining EastEnders?

Speaking about his character’s arrival in Walford and his relationship with Stevie, the actor said: "It’s been quite a rocky relationship with his dad. But as Teddy has got older, Stevie has naturally been very influential in his life, as many fathers are, so they’ve had many renaissances in their relationships.

"I think they come and go in each other’s lives when they need one another, but ultimately Teddy loves and respects his dad a great deal.

"Especially now, having children of his own, I think Teddy understands the sacrifices his dad has had to make. "

Is Roland Manookian on Instagram?

No, the actor is not currently on Instagram.

Is Roland Manookian on Twitter?

No, the actor isn't currently using Twitter.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.