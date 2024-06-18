Elsewhere, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) clocks Denzel Danes's (Jaden Ladega) steroid abuse, but will anyone work out how deep the teen's problems go?

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) offers advice to Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), but will more passion follow?

Finally, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) steps up to help his friends, and will Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) work out that Maya Houssain (Bharti Patel) is spying on her family?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 24th - 27th June 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Stevie Mitchell's secret family arrive – as grandson Will Mitchell attacks him

Will Stevie (Alan Ford, left) be okay? BBC

With Billy and the rest of the Mitchells pointing the finger of suspicion at him, Stevie plans to track down the real thief of Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) charity money. Stevie probes Will about his involvement, but Will is desperate to throw his grandad off the scent.

In The Queen Vic, Will fiercely defends Stevie to Phil, and storms off when Phil refuses to accept that Stevie is innocent. Stevie follows Will home and gets him to admit what he did, urging him to confess. Stevie loses his temper when Will refuses to come clean, and in a moment of madness, Will knocks Stevie over and rushes off, leaving Stevie lying motionless on the floor!

Phil spots Will fleeing and calls an ambulance for Stevie, and at the hospital, doctors reveal that Stevie has a concussion but will be okay. Soon, three new faces arrive looking for Stevie – his son Teddy, and grandsons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

Billy tells Stevie he's glad he's okay, but that they are finished as father and son, while Stevie is shocked to see Teddy, and lies to Teddy about where he's been. Stevie fails to reveal who Will is when they are seen together, but curious Teddy is on a mission to find out what's really going on.

Teddy follows Will and Billy back to Albert Square, and later Billy hears that Will is in the pub with a man nobody recognises. A fight looks set to break out until Stevie confirms that Teddy is Billy's brother.

Billy is reeling, but Teddy demands to know who put their dad in hospital and Stevie has a lot of explaining to do as tempers flare. An overwhelmed Billy rushes off and is followed by Stevie, leaving Phil and Teddy to cross swords.

Meanwhile, Harry digs for information of his own and sparks fly between him and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine); and Barney gets the lowdown on Walford life from Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

2. Phil Mitchell goes too far in bid to help Will

Phil confronts Will. BBC

After Stevie is given medical care, Phil confronts Will about what happened, and Will confesses to everything. Phil heads off to find Kyle, the boy blackmailing Will.

Later, Will apologises to Stevie, and Stevie consoles Will before sending him off when they're interrupted by Teddy.

Meanwhile, Phil invites adoptive son Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and son-in-law Callum Highway (Tony Clay) over to watch the football with him, and all is going well until Kyle's father, Kevin, arrives and accuses Phil of terrorising his child! What exactly has Phil done?

3. Zack Hudson uncovers Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati's steroid use

Zack tries to help Nugget. BBC

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) convinces Zack to get involved in the youth boxing tournament, and he tries to get Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani to sign up.

Nugget is nervous ahead of the tournament, and asks Denzel if they need to up their dose of pills. Denzel scoffs at the suggestion, while Nugget suffers with dizziness.

During a heart-to-heart, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) tries to get Nugget to open up and counsels him not to take shortcuts when training. Nugget is later unwell at the weigh-in for the match, and Zack tells him he's not to weigh in that day after all.

An angry Nugget loses his temper at Denzel, while Zack warns Ravi he suspects the boys of using steroids, but Ravi won't hear of it.

Ravi reiterates to Nugget that he mustn't take shortcuts when training, but will anyone realise the danger Nugget and Denzel are in?

Anyone identifying with this story can find help via With You, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

4. Cindy Beale reaches out to lover Junior Knight

Cindy and Junior in EastEnders. BBC

Cindy gives a miserable Junior some advice when his young son Xavier (Chase Dean-Williams) doesn't call when agreed. It's clear the spark is still alive between Junior and Cindy, but will she give in to temptation once more, or stick with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)?

It was a shock for viewers when Cindy slept with Junior just moments after his father George (Colin Salmon) rejected her! Will George or Ian find out?

5. Maya Houssain caught out by Jean Slater?

Maya makes herself at home. BBC

Jean is jealous when Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) arranges to watch the England Euros match with Maya at The Queen Vic. During the game, Maya gets a headache and Harvey suggests they go to the Slater house to watch it instead.

Maya is extra nice to Jean and begins to win her round, but when Maya goes to make tea and takes a suspiciously long time, Jean checks on her. Will Jean catch her up to no good?

6. Freddie Slater pulls out all the stops for Bobby Beale and Anna Knight

Freddie helps Bobby out. BBC

Freddie helps Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) wow girlfriend Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) with a fun and romantic date. But will Anna realise how much of the magic is down to Freddie's efforts, and not Bobby's?

Anna and Freddie previously had a fling before Freddie took a break from Walford, after which Anna and Bobby got together. But should she really be with Freddie instead?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

